Schengen suspension with Spain is extraordinary measure to protect security, Meloni

“This is an extraordinary measure, adopted to protect national security and prevent possible repercussions for our nation. The measure will be maintained only for as long as necessary, with particular attention to limiting any impact on summer tourism flows. At the same time, Italy is ready to support any European initiative to assist Spanish institutions in reestablishing full control of the Union's external borders and resolutely addressing the ongoing situation. Defending our borders means protecting the safety of citizens, combating irregular immigration, and targeting criminal networks that traffic human beings,” the Prime Minister added.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, “The temporary suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Spain is a necessary measure” to protect the safety of Italian citizens and defend Europe’s borders. “It is a decision foreseen in the Treaties and now unavoidable.”

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the migration crisis in Ceuta demonstrates that managing the European Union’s borders is a shared responsibility among member states.

“We must work together to prevent uncontrolled flows of migrants from entering EU territory, with all the resulting risks and the threat of terrorism, which must be countered without hesitation,” he concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the latest images from Ceuta as “unacceptable” and pledged additional European Union support to help Spain manage the situation.