EU expresses concern over mass migrant crossings at Ceuta border

In a statement posted on X, the EU Commission President said the European Union cannot allow people to enter the bloc without complying with its rules.

“We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules. Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And returns must be swift, as our rules allow,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen stated that she had tasked two European Commissioners to help address the situation.

EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs Magnus Brunner is working closely with the Spanish authorities and is prepared to travel to the critical areas. According to von der Leyen, he will coordinate additional operational assistance for Spain, including support through the EU border control agency Frontex.

Additionally, Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, is in contact with her Moroccan counterpart as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation on migration.

Von der Leyen expressed confidence that the European Union’s close partnership with Morocco would help achieve concrete results in managing the situation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, said that the Spanish government will guarantee the safety of the residents of Ceuta by intensifying the presence of the Security Forces and Corps on the city’s streets.

“We will use all the resources of the State to guarantee security and coexistence,” Sanchez said.

Lo que ha sucedido es un ataque a la integridad territorial de España y merece nuestra más rotunda y enérgica condena.



Toda España está con la ciudadanía de Ceuta. El Gobierno de España está con la Ciudad Autónoma.



Gracias por la cooperación que siempre hemos mantenido con el… pic.twitter.com/ZqKdUdu7Oy — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 31, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that thousands of migrants had crossed the border from Morocco into Ceuta, overwhelming security measures and triggering a crisis that quickly escalated to the national and European levels.