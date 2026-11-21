The Senate approved the bill by 205 votes to 110, with 27 abstentions. Senators made no changes to the text passed by the National Assembly on July 7.

Under the approved text, officers who use their firearms are presumed to have acted in circumstances permitted by law and to have met the requirements of “absolute necessity and strict proportionality.” The bill states that the presumption “may, at any time, be overturned by any evidence to the contrary.”

The bill also removes the requirement to wear a uniform or insignia when officers use firearms to prevent an imminent repeat of a murder or attempted murder. In such cases, officers must have objective grounds to believe another attack is likely, and any use of firearms must be absolutely necessary and strictly proportionate.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that riots and looting in several cities across France on October 17 and 18 caused an estimated €207 million in insured property damage.