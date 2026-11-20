According to the French insurance federation France Assureurs, insurance companies had registered 5,280 claims as of November 12.

Businesses suffered the heaviest losses. Damage to commercial properties was estimated at €198 million, accounting for more than 95% of the total. Businesses filed 4,050 insurance claims.

Damage to private property reached €3.5 million, with insurers receiving 370 claims. Another €6 million was attributed to damaged vehicles, with owners filing 860 claims.

The federation noted that the scale of the damage was exceptionally high given the short duration of the unrest. By comparison, the 2005 riots in France lasted four weeks and caused €209 million in insured losses. The Yellow Vest protests of 2018-2019, which continued for several months, cost insurers €256 million.

Following the October riots, insurance companies introduced emergency measures to support those affected. On October 19, the deadline for filing insurance claims was extended from five to 30 days. Insurers also pledged to speed up compensation payments and make advance payments more accessible to individuals and businesses facing the greatest difficulties.

The federation warned that the final damage estimate could change once assessments are completed and insurance claims are processed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that French authorities had imposed local curfews and increased police presence following the widespread unrest.