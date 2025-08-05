Four killed in road accident on Aktobe–Atyrau highway

The crash occurred on August 3 at approximately 1:30 am near the town of Alga, on the Aktobe–Atyrau highway. The accident involved a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Highlander. As a result of the collision, four passengers of the Toyota Camry died at the scene.

"Two injured individuals were transported to a medical facility. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 345, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Necessary forensic examinations have been ordered, and investigative procedures are ongoing," stated Yerbolat Sarkulov, head of the press service of the regional police department.

According to the press service of the Aktobe region health department, the two injured individuals are currently being treated at the regional multidisciplinary hospital. Both are receiving care in the neurosurgery and polytrauma unit.

As reported earlier, a car flipped off a winding mountain road in the Pavlodar region.