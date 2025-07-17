Car flips down mountain spiral highway in Pavlodar region, two injured

“It has been established that on July 16, a driver of Hyundai Tucson lost control of the car and the vehicle flipped down from a mountain spiral highway in Zhassybai resort located in Bayanauyl settlement. The driver and her passenger were brought to a hospital,” police said.

The circumstances and causes of the incident will be determine during the investigation.

Earlier it was reported that three people, including a child, died in a road accident in Kostanay region.