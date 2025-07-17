EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Car flips down mountain spiral highway in Pavlodar region, two injured

    11:25, 17 July 2025

    Police launched a criminal case after a car fell down from a mountain spiral highway in Bayanaul, Pavlodar region, injuring two people, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Car flips down mountain spiral highway in Pavlodar region, two injured
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    “It has been established that on July 16, a driver of Hyundai Tucson lost control of the car and the vehicle flipped down from a mountain spiral highway in Zhassybai resort located in Bayanauyl settlement. The driver and her passenger were brought to a hospital,” police said.

    The circumstances and causes of the incident will be determine during the investigation.

    Earlier it was reported that three people, including a child, died in a road accident in Kostanay region.

    Incidents Road accidents Pavlodar region Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All