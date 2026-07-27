Fortress wall near Yassawi Mausoleum to be restored by year-end

The decision to restore the structure came after monitoring revealed that the wall was shifting by 10 to 15 centimeters annually.

Photo source: gov.kz

In the first phase, restorers will work on a 32-meter section of the wall starting from the Eastern Gate. The total length of the emergency section is 40 meters.

Photo source: gov.kz

The fortress wall was reconstructed in the 2000s based on archaeological research of the ancient settlement. The restoration will include strengthening the foundation and rebuilding the masonry, reusing salvageable materials removed from the damaged section.

Photo source: gov.kz

It is expected that the restoration will stop the wall from shifting further and protect the historic look of the citadel's northeastern side.

Photo source: gov.kz

Work is set to be completed by the end of 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that a 17th-century manuscript on Yassawi teachings was discovered in Moscow.