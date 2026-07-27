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    Fortress wall near Yassawi Mausoleum to be restored by year-end

    22:50, 27 July 2026

    Specialists from KazRestoration have begun restoring a section of the ancient settlement's fortress wall next to the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information.

    Fortress wall near Yassawi Mausoleum to be restored by year-end
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The decision to restore the structure came after monitoring revealed that the wall was shifting by 10 to 15 centimeters annually.

    Fortress wall near Yassawi Mausoleum to be restored by year-end
    Photo source: gov.kz

    In the first phase, restorers will work on a 32-meter section of the wall starting from the Eastern Gate. The total length of the emergency section is 40 meters.

    Fortress wall near Yassawi Mausoleum to be restored by year-end
    Photo source: gov.kz

    The fortress wall was reconstructed in the 2000s based on archaeological research of the ancient settlement. The restoration will include strengthening the foundation and rebuilding the masonry, reusing salvageable materials removed from the damaged section.

    Fortress wall near Yassawi Mausoleum to be restored by year-end
    Photo source: gov.kz

    It is expected that the restoration will stop the wall from shifting further and protect the historic look of the citadel's northeastern side.

    Fortress wall near Yassawi Mausoleum to be restored by year-end
    Photo source: gov.kz

    Work is set to be completed by the end of 2026.

    Earlier, it was reported that a 17th-century manuscript on Yassawi teachings was discovered in Moscow.

    Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Kazakhstan Turkistan Archeology Science History of Kazakhstan Culture
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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