The 66-year-old was detained at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Several unmarked police vehicles were seen at the property earlier in the day, with plain-clothed officers outside the residence on his birthday. Searches are also being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police has opened an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office.” “As part of the investigation, we have today, 19/2, arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Andrew is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. Stripped last year of his princely title and dukedom over his association with Epstein, he no longer undertakes royal duties but remains eighth in line to the throne.

Earlier, in October 2025, Qazinform News Agency reported that Britain’s King Charles had initiated formal proceedings to strip his brother, Prince Andrew, of his remaining royal titles and to relocate him from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, Buckingham Palace confirmed.