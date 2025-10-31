King Charles initiates process to strip Prince Andrew of titles and residence

The statement described the measures as “necessary censures,” marking one of the most decisive actions yet taken by the monarch to address the long-running controversy surrounding Andrew’s past association with the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Palace, Prince Andrew will no longer use his title Duke of York and will henceforth be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The decision follows renewed media attention after the publication of a new book revisiting earlier allegations connected to the Epstein case. The Duke has consistently denied any wrongdoing and previously reached an out-of-court settlement in the United States, without any admission of liability.

The Palace emphasized that the royal family’s sympathies remain with victims of abuse, stating that “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain, with the victims and survivors of any form of abuse.”

Andrew is expected to move to the royal estate at Sandringham “as soon as practicable,” according to reports in the United Kingdom. His former wife, Sarah Ferguson, who had been living with him at the Royal Lodge, also lost her title as Duchess of York when he relinquished his. Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, retain their royal status.

The move represents one of the most significant steps by King Charles to address internal royal matters since ascending to the throne, underscoring the Palace’s intent to preserve the reputation and integrity of the monarchy.

Earlier, it was reported that King Charles III became the first British monarch in five centuries to publicly pray with a pope — a historic moment in relations between the United Kingdom and the Holy See.