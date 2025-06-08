EN
    Former CEO of KazPost Assel Zhanassova named Advisor to President of Kazakhstan

    15:10, 8 June 2025

    Assel Zhanassova has been appointed the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Former CEO of KazPost Assel Zhanassova named Advisor to President of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    "By an order of the Head of State, Assel Zhanassova has been appointed the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," a press release reads. 

    Earlier, the President decreed to appoint Dauren Kossanov as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Head of State also decreed to relieve Marat Karabayev of his duties of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan. 

    Appointments, dismissals Business, companies Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
