Former CEO of KazPost Assel Zhanassova named Advisor to President of Kazakhstan
15:10, 8 June 2025
Assel Zhanassova has been appointed the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
"By an order of the Head of State, Assel Zhanassova has been appointed the Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," a press release reads.
Earlier, the President decreed to appoint Dauren Kossanov as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Head of State also decreed to relieve Marat Karabayev of his duties of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan.