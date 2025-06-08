EN
    Marat Karabayev relieved of his duties of Kazakhstan's Transport Minister

    14:29, 8 June 2025

    Marat Karabayev has been relieved of his duties of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    "By a decree of the Head of State, Marat Karabayev has been relieved of his post of the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan," a press release reads.

    Earlier the President decreed to appoint Dauren Kossanov as Defense Minister of Kazakhstan. He previously served as the Deputy Minister - Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Transport Government of Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
