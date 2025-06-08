EN
    Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Defense

    13:46, 8 June 2025

    By a decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Dauren Kossanov has been appointed the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan

    "As per a decree of the Head of State, Ruslan Zhaksylykov has been relieved of his duties of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. By another decree, Dauren Kossanov has been appointed the Minister of Defense" a press release reads.

    Previously, Kossanov was the Deputy Minister - Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 

     

    Appointments, dismissals Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Armed Forces
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
