Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Defense
13:46, 8 June 2025
By a decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Dauren Kossanov has been appointed the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
"As per a decree of the Head of State, Ruslan Zhaksylykov has been relieved of his duties of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan. By another decree, Dauren Kossanov has been appointed the Minister of Defense" a press release reads.
Previously, Kossanov was the Deputy Minister - Commander-in-Chief of the Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.