Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan, Italy expand strategic partnership with new agreements; Kazakhstan to launch new flights to 15 foreign cities

Trend News Agency: Kazakhstan, Italy expand strategic partnership with new agreements in several key sectors

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held negotiations with the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, in an expanded format, following which both sides adopted a Joint Statement on the expansion of strategic partnership, Trend reports.

Members of the official delegations of both countries exchanged the following documents:

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Italian Republic on the readmission of persons;

Joint statement between the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Enterprises and “Made in Italy,” and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy on cooperation in the field of critical minerals and critical raw materials;

Memorandum of cooperation between Samruk-Kazyna and Maire Tecnimont;

Cooperation agreement between Samruk-Kazyna and Ansaldo;

Memorandum on the implementation of a cooperation program to promote practical solutions related to water challenges through the exchange of knowledge and best practices in water management between the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan and OICE;

Joint declaration between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A., and SACE SpA;

Memorandums of Understanding between Samruk-Energo and SACE SpA, as well as a Memorandum of Cooperation between Kazakh Invest and the Italian Trade Agency.

Euractiv: Kazakhstan is betting on regulatory control to build a credible crypto market

Once the world’s second-largest Bitcoin mining hub, accounting for over 27% of global output in 2021, Kazakhstan is now repositioning itself as a regulated center for digital assets, Euractiv reports. The country faces the challenge of fostering innovation while maintaining state oversight.

The initial boom followed China’s mining crackdown, drawing operators to Kazakhstan for its cheap electricity and light regulation. But the influx strained power grids and exposed legal loopholes. Illegal mining became rampant, prompting tighter regulations that by 2023 cut Kazakhstan’s global mining share to 4%.

To address capital flight and unregulated transactions — estimated at $15 billion — Kazakhstan’s National Bank is developing a legal framework defining digital asset status and introducing licensing for crypto service providers. A sandbox environment has been created to pilot blockchain projects, while crypto banks offering exchange, storage, and transaction services are also being considered.

Despite doubling the number of crypto users to 8% of the population by 2024, structural hurdles remain. Licensed exchanges under the Astana International Financial Centre serve over 140,000 users, with $815 million in trading volume recorded from January to October 2024. Yet, many banks still avoid working with crypto firms, limiting sector growth.

The sector’s future depends on human capital. While demand for specialists in compliance and blockchain analytics grows, Kazakhstan still lacks sufficient educational and startup support to build a sustainable talent pool.

Amid global crypto expansion — with a market cap exceeding $2.7 trillion and 580 million users — Kazakhstan mirrors Europe’s focus on consumer protection while continuing to support mining, allowing operators to build independent power sources. Though regulations may challenge small players, legal clarity could attract long-term investment.

With crypto revenues projected to reach $101.4 million and users surpassing 923,000 in 2025, Kazakhstan is positioning itself as a serious contender in Central Asia’s digital economy — if it can balance control with openness.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan to launch new flights to 15 foreign cities

According to the Times of Central Asia, Kazakhstan will launch 15 new international air routes this year, operated by domestic carriers and several new foreign low-cost airlines, Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev announced during a Senate session.

New destinations include Munich, Budapest, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Cairo, Da Nang, Abu Dhabi, Hurghada, Busan, Osh, Mumbai, Kulja, Rome, Gazipaşa, and Samarkand. Most routes will be serviced by Air Astana and SCAT, while low-cost carriers from India, Thailand, South Korea, and the UAE — including SpiceJet, Thai AirAsia X, Eastar Jet, T’Way Air, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi — will also enter the market.

The expansion follows Kazakhstan’s open skies regime, which removes flight restrictions for foreign carriers on routes not served by domestic airlines. Currently applied to 15 airports, the policy, introduced in 2022, has been extended through 2027.

Karabaev noted that the arrival of low-cost carriers is boosting competition in the domestic market. He also discussed the plans of VietJet Kazakhstan, formerly Qazaq Air, now owned by Vietnam’s SOVICO Group. The airline operates 14 domestic and four international routes and is considering further expansion, including potential management of an airport in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region.

EFE Comunica: Kazakhstan revives the Tazy, the ancient greyhound once trained to hunt wolves

Kazakhstan is working to revive the Tazy, a native sighthound once used by nomads for herding and hunting wolves, EFE Comunica reports. Over the past decade, both the government and grassroots groups have sought to preserve the breed as a national treasure.

“The Tazy is a uniquely Kazakh breed of hound. Our President and Government are taking systematic steps to preserve and revive many beautiful traditions and aspects of Kazakh heritage. The Tazy rightfully holds a place among them,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko.

In 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law to protect the breed. The Tazy population has since grown to over 3,500. Tokayev owns three Tazys — Ronnie, Nancy, and Nauryz — and gifted two puppies to French President Emmanuel Macron in 2023.

“When President Macron saw the dogs during a visit to Astana and expressed admiration for them, President Tokayev promptly decided to gift him two puppies,” Vassilenko said. “These graceful and agile four-legged ambassadors… promote our values of peace and harmony.”

In 2024, the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) officially recognized the Tazy as Kazakhstan’s national dog breed, granting it custodianship over the breed standard. Distinct from the Spanish greyhound, the Tazy features a dense, wavy coat and strong guarding instincts.

“Tazys have helped their owners protect livestock from steppe predators since time immemorial,” said Abzal Dossyman, director of the Naiza Public Foundation. While friendly to people and other animals, “they are absolutely relentless when it comes to wolves.”

Dossyman maintains traditional training methods passed down from his grandfather. “As soon as the puppies were born, he would place a wolf pelt beside them so they’d become accustomed to the predator’s scent,” he said. “By four or five months old, they were already being taken out on hunts.”

Despite criticism, Dossyman defended these practices: “This is exactly how Kazakhs raised the Tazy to be true hunters and fearless guardians.”

The Times of Central Asia: Two more grandmasters for Kazakhstan, an emerging chess power

A 14-year-old Kazakh boy is poised to become the country’s youngest chess grandmaster after improving his rating at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship in the UAE, the Times of Central Asia reports. A 21-year-old woman also awaits confirmation as Kazakhstan’s second female grandmaster after her strong performance at the same event.

Edgar Mamedov, who turns 15 in June, surpassed the required 2500 rating, meeting one of the key criteria for the grandmaster title. “All that remains is to wait for the official confirmation of the title,” the Kazakhstan Chess Federation said. The final decision will come from FIDE’s presidential council.

Mamedov surpassed fellow Kazakh player Aldiyar Ansat, who had previously been seen as the frontrunner for the country’s youngest GM title.

At the same tournament, Bibisara Assaubayeva achieved the grandmaster rating after beating top opponents, including Zhu Jiner and Divya Deshmukh. She will become Kazakhstan’s second female GM after Zhansaya Abdumalik. “Finally, GM,” Assaubayeva wrote on Instagram, adding a smiling emoji with sunglasses.

Kazakhstan now has nine active grandmasters, according to FIDE. Veteran GM Rinat Dzhumabayev also competed in Sharjah, which featured 64 grandmasters and 17 international masters.

The results reflect Kazakhstan’s broader push to promote chess at home and abroad. The country has introduced chess into school curricula, trained teachers, and supported federations in countries such as Oman, Nepal, and Pakistan. “Trainers, methods, equipment for chess classes – all this has become an export product of Kazakhstan,” the federation noted.

In 2024, Kazakhstan hosted 92 tournaments — triple the number from the previous year — and its players won 160 medals, including 55 gold. “Chess plays a significant role in connecting countries and even continents, and I am happy to see Kazakhstan emerging as a leading country in this process,” said Kazakhstan Chess Federation president Timur Turlov.

