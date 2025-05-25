Foreign media on Kazakhstan:Kazakhstan’s economic diversification strategy has EU market front and centre; Ancient wild horse species relocated from Hortobágy to Kazakhstan

Euractiv: Kazakhstan’s economic diversification strategy has EU market front and centre

In 2024, China, Russia, and Italy remained Kazakhstan’s top trading partners, Euractiv reports. Crude oil dominated exports, while imports were led by vehicles, tech, and pharmaceuticals. The country is now pushing to move beyond oil, focusing on critical minerals and processed goods.

Kazakhstan’s exports topped $81 billion, with oil accounting for $42.9 billion, or 52.5%. Key export goods included uranium, copper, gas, wheat, and ferroalloys. Italy led among export destinations (22.9%), followed by China (18.3%) and Russia (11.7%).

Imports reached over $59 billion. Russia was the top import partner (30.5%), ahead of China (25.3%) and Germany (4.7%). Major imports included passenger cars (3.8%), aircraft (3%), pharmaceuticals (2.8%), telecom equipment (2.7%), and vehicle bodies (2.3%).

These trends have continued in early 2025. From January to February, exports reached $10 billion, with oil still making up over half. Imports were valued at $8 billion, with cars again in the lead.

The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest overall trading partner and investor. In 2024, trade with the EU reached $44.2 billion by November, with $34.6 billion in exports. EU investment in Kazakhstan has totaled $180 billion since 2005, and over 3,000 EU-backed companies now operate in the country.

Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko praised 2024 as a productive year, emphasizing plans to deepen cooperation. The Samarkand summit launched a “new chapter” in EU–Central Asia ties, highlighting European investment pledges and strategic ambitions.

As President Tokayev prioritizes economic diversification, Kazakhstan is courting more European investment, positioning itself as a key transit hub between East and West—an opportunity the EU is now eager to seize.

Caspian News: Kazakhstan, Greece strengthen transport partnership on Middle Corridor

According to Caspian News, Kazakhstan is deepening transport and logistics cooperation with Greece to expand the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. The move aims to boost trade links between Central Asia and Europe through joint multimodal hubs.

From May 14–16, a Kazakh delegation visited Athens to meet with government officials, business leaders, and maritime executives. The group included representatives from the Ministry of Transport, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Kazmortransflot, and Kazakh Invest.

Talks focused on integrating the Middle Corridor with Greece’s port and rail infrastructure. During a roundtable with the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Kazakhstan highlighted investment opportunities in Caspian port modernization and logistics.

Kazakh officials also met with Greece’s National Growthfund PPF and executives from Navios Maritime and Tsakos Group, which operate over 280 vessels. The delegation toured the Port of Piraeus and shipyards in Skaramangas and Elefsis, as well as environmental firm POLYECO.

Deputy Chairman Kazym Tlepov called on Greek companies to invest in Kazakhstan’s logistics sector, assuring favorable conditions. Ambassador Timur Sultangozhin emphasized both countries’ roles as regional transport hubs.

The visit followed agreements made by President Tokayev and Prime Minister Mitsotakis during COP29 in Baku to accelerate joint infrastructure projects.

Hungary Today: Ancient wild horse species relocated from Hortobágy to Kazakhstan

Przewalski’s horses will be transported from Hungary’s Hortobágy National Park to Kazakhstan’s Altyn Dala reserve this June, officials announced at a joint press conference by the Hortobágy National Park Directorate and the Budapest Zoo, Hungary Today reports.

Péter Csobán, expert of the Pentezug Project, stressed the critical role of zoos in saving the species from extinction: “Przewalski’s horses would have joined the list of extinct animals if it were not for zoos and breeding programs.”

The wild horses, once native to Inner Asia, disappeared by the late 19th century due to habitat loss, hunting, and competition with livestock. Since 1997, a reintroduced herd has thrived in the 3,000-hectare Pentezug area, multiplying tenfold.

“The wild horse is also important because it creates a healthy ecosystem, habitat, and environment that promotes the survival and preservation of other species,” Csobán added.

Young mares with high genetic value were selected to establish the Kazakh herd. Endre Sós, director at the Budapest Zoo, explained that the horses will be quarantined and tested before being flown by Czech Air Force to Kazakhstan, followed by an 8–12 hour ground journey to their final habitat.

The Przewalski’s horse is the last surviving wild horse species, named after Russian explorer Nikolay Przhevalsky. Wild populations vanished from Mongolia in the 1960s, but zoo-led breeding programs began reintroduction efforts in the 1990s.

Special Eurasia: Kazakhstan’s geopolitics and international relations: Interview with H.E. Yerbolat Sembayev

Kazakhstan is strengthening its partnership with Italy as part of a broader strategy to position itself as a regional hub for transit, investment, and innovation, Special Eurasia reports. Following the March 2025 meeting between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Astana, the two countries are advancing the implementation of new agreements in energy, infrastructure, and agro-industry.

Kazakh Ambassador to Italy Yerbolat Sembayev highlighted the momentum in bilateral relations, noting that “President Mattarella’s visit to Astana was a significant event that reaffirmed the strategic nature of relations between Italy and Kazakhstan.” He confirmed that short-term priorities include launching joint ventures, especially in the green economy and raw materials processing, while medium-term goals focus on investment platforms, critical materials cooperation, and transport infrastructure.

Cultural and educational cooperation is also advancing, with the opening of the Italian Cultural Centre in Kazakhstan and expanded academic exchange programmes.

Italy is Kazakhstan’s third-largest trade partner, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $20 billion in 2024—a 24% increase from the previous year. From 2005 to 2024, Italian direct investment in Kazakhstan totalled $7.6 billion, with around 270 Italian firms currently active in sectors such as energy, agriculture, machinery, and pharmaceuticals.

Ambassador Sembayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s broader investment priorities: “Kazakhstan is pursuing a proactive policy of economic diversification, transitioning towards an innovative and green economy.” He outlined five key sectors for foreign investment: manufacturing, agriculture, renewables, logistics, and digital technology.

Kazakhstan also plays a growing role in the EU’s regional strategy. Following the April 2025 EU–Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, Sembayev noted that the region is now seen “as a unified entity and a zone of new opportunities,” with Central Asian states strengthening their strategic autonomy and multi-vector diplomacy.

Sembayev affirmed that “the European Union is not seen as an alternative, but as a complement to our relations with neighbouring powers.” With more than one-third of Kazakhstan’s trade and nearly half of its FDI coming from the EU, the Ambassador underlined Astana’s support for a stronger European presence in the region—particularly in areas of technology, green development, and connectivity.

CGTN: Almaty: Kazakhstan’s cultural and tourism gem

According to CGTN, the city of Almaty stands as the cultural heart of Kazakhstan and a premier destination for global travelers. Nestled at the foot of snow-capped mountains, this historic city is a shining jewel in Central Asia with its rich natural landscapes and cultural heritage.

As one of Kazakhstan’s oldest cities, Almaty offers a unique fusion of nature and history. In winter, the Shymbulak Ski Resort attracts sports enthusiasts with its prime location and top-notch facilities, while the serene Big Almaty Lake offers a peaceful escape from the city’s bustle. For those drawn to history, the Park of 28 Panfilov Guardsmen provides a solemn tribute to wartime heroes, with its eternal flame and towering monument reflecting the city’s deep reverence for the past.

Cultural exploration in Almaty is equally captivating. The Ascension Cathedral, one of the world’s tallest wooden structures, impresses with its intricate craftsmanship and unique nail-free construction. Meanwhile, sampling traditional Kazakh cuisine adds a flavorful dimension to the travel experience.

The year 2024 marks the Kazakhstan Year of Tourism in China, while the China Tourism Year in Kazakhstan was officially launched in February 2025. As part of this mutual celebration, Almaty is embracing a more open and welcoming approach, inviting travelers from around the world to experience its unique charm and enduring cultural spirit.

