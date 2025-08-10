Foreign media on Kazakhstan: UN's Guterres launches regional centre in Kazakhstan to drive sustainable development; China to build Kazakhstan’s third NPP

Euronews: UN's Guterres launches regional centre in Kazakhstan to drive sustainable development

The UN Secretary-General and the President of Kazakhstan signed an agreement in Almaty on Sunday to establish a UN regional hub for Central Asia and Afghanistan, aimed at advancing sustainable development and strengthening regional cooperation, Euronews reports.

“The centre represents the opening of a new chapter – for the region and for our collective journey towards the sustainable development goals,” Antonio Guterres said, highlighting its potential to deepen economic integration “for the benefit of all people.”

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the hub a “catalyst for coordinated action” to boost resilience, innovation and cooperation, adding it would complement existing UN efforts. Mandated by the UN General Assembly in March, the centre will address climate change, gender inequality and youth unemployment.

Afghanistan will be a key focus. Guterres noted the country faces “entrenched poverty and mass displacement” alongside climate shocks and a fragile humanitarian situation. He pledged that the hub would work with partners to promote economic independence, peace and dignity.

Tokayev stressed that “peace and development in Afghanistan must go hand in hand,” citing Kazakhstan’s humanitarian aid, education projects, trade growth and food security initiatives.

Caspian News: Kazakhstan delivers first oil shipment to Hungary via Croatian port

According to Caspian News, KazMunayGas (KMG) has completed its first maritime delivery of crude oil to Hungary, marking a new step in diversifying Kazakhstan’s export routes to the EU.

The 85,000-ton shipment was transported from Novorossiysk to Croatia’s port of Omišalj by KMG subsidiary Kazmortransflot’s Alatau tanker, and then sent via the Adria pipeline to Hungary’s Százhalombatta refinery. “This step enables Kazakhstan to significantly expand the geography of KMG oil exports to markets of the European Union,” the company said.

KMG, Hungary’s MOL Group, and Croatia’s JANAF discussed future cooperation upon the tanker’s arrival, with KMG and MOL signing a framework agreement for continued deliveries. The Adria route offers Hungary an alternative to the Russian Druzhba pipeline, which the EU plans to phase out by 2027.

The project builds on agreements reached in February between Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, including joint development of the Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field and cooperation in nuclear energy. “The partnership holds strategic importance… in oil and gas but also in the peaceful use of nuclear energy,” Satkaliyev said.

Agenzia Nova: Kazakhstan: The country’s position in the IMD competitiveness ranking improves

Kazakhstan has risen to 34th place out of 69 countries in the annual competitiveness ranking by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), up one spot from last year, Agenzia Nova reports.

The index measures economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure. Kazakhstan showed the strongest gains in business efficiency (from 28th to 20th) and infrastructure (from 49th to 44th).

IMD’s “challenges for 2025” include fiscal policy stability, modernizing energy and utilities, developing professional skills, integrating AI into e-government, and improving the business climate.

The ranking is topped by Switzerland, followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark and the UAE.

Nuclear Engineering International: China to build Kazakhstan’s third NPP

According to Nuclear Engineering International, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), already contracted to build Kazakhstan’s second nuclear power plant, will also construct a third, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar announced.

Following the October 2024 referendum in favour of nuclear energy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for at least two—ideally three—plants. Rosatom was chosen in June 2025 to build the first facility near Ulken on Lake Balkhash, while CNNC will lead the second at either Kurchatov or Aktau. “The third nuclear power plant will also be built by China,” Sklyar said, adding that site selection for the second and third facilities is under way and will be announced later this year.

Talks continue with Russia on an intergovernmental agreement for the first plant, planned to have two units totalling 2.4 GWe and to begin operation by 2035 to help cover Kazakhstan’s electricity deficit.

Caliber.Az: Kazakhstan begins work on first nuclear power plant

Kazakhstan has begun initial work on its first nuclear power plant, a $14–15 billion project in Ulken, Almaty region, with an additional $1 billion for related social infrastructure, Caliber.Az reports.

“This is a strategic project that will become a driver of the nuclear industry, technological innovation, and sustained economic growth,” said Atomic Energy Agency Chairman Almasadam Satkaliev at a ceremony attended by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.

Engineering work, including geological surveys and site preparation, began on August 8. The plant will feature two VVER-1200 Generation III+ reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 MW.

Designated by government decree in February, the Ulken site is central to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s plan for safe, modern nuclear technologies and potential parallel construction of a second plant. Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar has confirmed China’s involvement in building Kazakhstan’s second and third NPPs.

Xinhua: View of Caspian Sea at sunset in Aktau, Kazakhstan

On August 4–5, 2025, a series of photographs captured the Caspian Sea at sunset in Aktau by Xinhua reporter. The images included aerial drone views and close-up shots of the shoreline, highlighting the warm colors of the evening sky over the port city.

Together, the scenes of beachgoers, families, and visitors enjoying the coastline reflect Aktau’s growing appeal as a tourist destination and its potential to attract more visitors to the Caspian shore.

