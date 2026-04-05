Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Trans-Caspian exports, falcon release, and Alatau’s development challenges

The Kabul Tribune: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan show zero terrorism risk

According to The Kabul Tribune, Kazakhstan has been ranked among countries with zero terrorism risk in the Global Terrorism Index 2026, alongside Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

The country recorded no terrorist incidents and received the lowest possible score, reflecting a high level of security and stability.

At the same time, the report highlights potential external risks, including developments in neighboring Afghanistan and the growing influence of online radicalization.

Bloomberg: Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund readies debut panda bond sale

Bloomberg reports that Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna is preparing to issue panda bonds in China, potentially raising up to 3 billion yuan.

The move reflects efforts to diversify funding sources and deepen financial ties with China, which has become Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner.

Kazakhstan is seen as relatively well-positioned to attract investors, particularly in the context of global uncertainty, due to its role as a major energy producer and stable sovereign indicators.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan tests Trans-Caspian route for flour exports to U.S.

According to The Times of Central Asia, Kazakhstan has begun testing a new export route for shipping finished products to the United States via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), marking a step toward diversifying logistics and expanding the geographic reach of its exports.

In early March, KTZ Express organized a pilot multimodal shipment of 24 tons of wheat flour along the route. The cargo traveled from Kostanay to the port of Aktau by rail, crossed the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and continued via Georgia and maritime routes to New York.

The project demonstrates the potential of the corridor for delivering higher value-added products to distant markets. Kazakhstani flour has already entered the U.S. market and is available on platforms such as Amazon and Walmart, with plans to expand into major retail chains and the food service sector.

The Diplomat: Alatau, Kazakhstan’s futuristic crypto city, faces ground-level realities

The Diplomat reports that Kazakhstan’s plans to develop Alatau as a futuristic digital and crypto-focused city are facing practical challenges.

While officials promote ambitious initiatives such as flying taxis, smart-city technologies, and cryptocurrency integration, residents continue to raise concerns about basic infrastructure, including water supply, road conditions, and internet connectivity.

Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev stated that the project would not be limited to a narrow group of residents, noting that the city is intended to attract those who will contribute to its development.

Arab News: Saudi club releases Saker falcons in Kazakhstan

Arab News reports that the Saudi Falcons Club has released a number of Saker falcons in Kazakhstan as part of the international track of the Hadad Program.

The release took place in Altyn-Emel National Park, selected based on environmental and scientific criteria, including habitat suitability, availability of prey, and open spaces.

The initiative is aimed at supporting biodiversity through the reintroduction of falcons into their natural habitat and promoting their sustainable breeding in the wild. Kazakhstan, as one of the species’ natural habitats, plays an important role in the program.

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