Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Crude output restored after CPC disruption, UN confirms Gaza security role

Reuters: Kazakhstan crude output restored after CPC disruption, energy minister says

According to Reuters, Kazakhstan's ​crude production has been restored following loading disruptions ‌at the CPC pipeline in December and January, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Tuesday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

The country ​is "very dependent on the CPC pipeline and ​it is important to keep it out of ⁠sanctions and attacks," Akkenzhenov said on the sidelines of the ​conference. Kazakhstan's crude production was disrupted following Ukrainian drone attacks ​on the CPC, which pumps 80% of its exports, and power outages that halted production at the Tengiz oilfield, which accounts ​for 40% of Kazakhstan's output. Kazakhstan's crude output is now ​1.7 million barrels per day plus 400,000 bpd of condensate and ‌natural ⁠gas liquids, the minister said. The country stands to benefit from rising prices amid the Iran conflict as 52% of its budget comes from oil income, and companies ​operating there ​could invest more ⁠to further raise production, he added.

The OPEC+ member country has started to drill ​deep wells, with four or five now ​underway, Akkenzhenov ⁠said.

“We have not had any meeting with OPEC+,” Akkenzhenov said when asked whether the producer group and its ⁠allies ​could release more barrels amid the ​Iran conflict, which has dramatically tightened physical oil markets.

WADA: WADA welcomes additional contribution from Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has made an additional financial contribution to support scientific research, beyond its annual funding. The agreement was formalized in a memorandum of understanding.

Kazakhstan will also host WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board meetings in Astana in November 2027, following talks between WADA President Witold Bańka and Minister Yerbol Myrzabosynov on the sidelines of the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Minister Myrzabosynov… WADA is appreciative of the extra financial support,” Bańka said, noting the contribution “will make a significant impact on anti-doping research globally.”

Myrzabosynov stressed that “cooperation with WADA is of strategic importance,” adding that Kazakhstan prioritizes “a culture of clean sport” and the implementation of international best practices.

Middle East Eye: UN confirms Gaza security force to include Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Morocco

The UN has confirmed the countries set to join a post-war International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, including Indonesia, Morocco and Kazakhstan, Middle East Eye reports.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov said the force forms part of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict proposed in 2025.

Despite repeated violations, Mladenov noted that the “truce is holding despite challenges.” He added that a transitional National Committee for Gaza has been established and has “made progress on vetting thousands of civilian police candidates.”

“The National Committee exercises authority solely on an interim basis… [with] a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood,” he said.

Mladenov also urged all parties “to accept the framework without delay,” stressing that its full implementation “is the only pathway that provides Israel with durable security.”

The Times of Central Asia: Monument to human chain rescue unveiled in Almaty

An art installation commemorating a 2016 rescue in Almaty has been unveiled along the Ulken Almaty River near the Sairan Reservoir, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The sculpture honors residents who formed a human chain to save a dog and its owner trapped in the water. The dramatic rescue went viral, drawing millions of views and international coverage.

The installation depicts linked figures symbolizing solidarity, with one outstretched hand inviting public interaction. It was created by Kazakh artist Yerbosyn Meldibekov and funded through private donations.

“The concept of the installation is based on the ideas of mutual aid, solidarity, and unity… symbolizing support and collective action in overcoming difficulties,” an official statement said.

Authorities noted the identities of those involved in the rescue remain unknown, but the monument reflects values widely shared among residents.

Euronews: Why international professionals are choosing to build careers in Kazakhstan

From science labs to ballet stages, Kazakhstan is increasingly attracting global professionals seeking new opportunities, Euronews reports.

In Astana, robotics expert Huseyin Atakan Varol built a long-term career at Nazarbayev University after initially planning a short stay. “It was a fledgling university,” he recalls of its early days. Today, he leads advanced AI and robotics projects.

Educator Gianfranco Casarin, who moved from Europe and Latin America, says perceptions quickly change: “I found that the Kazakh people are very warm and welcoming.”

Astana is also emerging as a regional IT hub. Russian specialist Vladimir Beliankov describes it as “a modern, fast-developing city” with “a strong IT culture” and reliable infrastructure.

In the arts, Japanese dancer Madoka Yano joined Astana Opera, citing its unique environment: “I cannot get this in another place.”

Officials say relaxed visa rules and new programs for remote workers are strengthening Kazakhstan’s appeal, positioning it as a growing destination for long-term careers.

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