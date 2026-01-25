Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Tokayev’s 'Qurultay state': Why Kazakhstan’s new political architecture matters for Europe; Kazakhstan to develop coal-powered "data centre valley"

Eureporter: Tokayev’s 'Qurultay state': Why Kazakhstan’s new political architecture matters for Europe

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev used the 5th session of Kazakhstan’s National Qurultay in Kyzylorda to outline a far-reaching redesign of the country’s political system, Eureporter reports. The proposals go well beyond administrative reform and point to a deliberate effort to re-engineer state governance at a time of global uncertainty.

Key elements include a shift to a unicameral parliament of 145 deputies, the renaming of the legislature as the “Qurultay”, the creation of a People’s Council (Khalyk Kenesi), the establishment of a Vice President, and the drafting of a new constitution by a dedicated Constitution Commission, potentially subject to a national referendum.

Taken together, these initiatives suggest a systemic reset rather than incremental change. The move to a single-chamber parliament is framed as a way to speed up law-making and improve policy implementation, particularly in strategic areas such as energy, infrastructure, and industrial development. At the same time, fewer institutional veto points imply tighter agenda control, with historical symbolism used to anchor reform in national tradition.

For Europe, the implications are practical rather than theoretical. Kazakhstan is a key partner for energy security, critical raw materials, and the Middle Corridor linking Europe and Asia. In all three areas, predictability and continuity are crucial.

The proposed Vice Presidency is especially significant, as it would introduce a formal succession mechanism and reduce uncertainty during crises or leadership transitions. Combined with a comprehensive constitutional rewrite, the reforms aim to institutionalise the post-2022 political order and lock in stability.

The strategic message is clear. Kazakhstan is designing a governance model that prioritises continuity, speed, and risk management. For European partners, the key question is whether greater institutional efficiency will translate into long-term regulatory reliability and a more predictable basis for cooperation.

Constitutionnet: Kazakhstan's president says parliamentary reform could lead to new constitution

According to Constitutionnet, Kazakhstan’s ongoing parliamentary reform could lead to consideration of a new Constitution, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a Jan. 19 meeting with the working group on the upcoming reform.

“The implementation of parliamentary reform will require revising several sections of the Constitution. Therefore, taking into account the amendments introduced earlier, the draft proposed by the working group allows us to speak, in essence, about considering a new Constitution of Kazakhstan,” he said. President Tokayev stressed that he is closely following the public discussions that unfolded after his September state-of-the-nation address and is carefully reviewing expert opinions, draft amendments, and numerous citizen proposals.

Speaking about the depth of the planned reforms, Tokayev underscored that Kazakhstan faces a profound reconstruction of its institutional foundations and a systemic reconfiguration of the legislative branch.

Intellinews: Kazakhstan to develop coal-powered "data centre valley"

Kazakhstan plans to develop a coal-powered “data centre valley” in the Pavlodar region, using electricity from coal-fired plants supplied by the Ekibastuz basin, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced, Intellinews reports.

The project is part of the country’s drive to build a full-scale digital economy by 2029. This year has been designated the Year of Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence, alongside the creation of a new Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

“The introduction of digital solutions and AI technologies will improve the quality of public administration and industrial efficiency. But these plans require robust and sustainable energy infrastructure,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that land and infrastructure for large data centres, including reliable power supply, cooling and security systems, must be allocated in advance. The hub will be developed together with the Pavlodar regional authorities.

Tokayev warned that nuclear power alone would not cover rising demand, noting that Kazakhstan’s first nuclear plant, planned with Rosatom, will not be operational until 2035. Comparing data centres to metallurgical plants in terms of electricity use, he said energy self-sufficiency is becoming central to economic policy.

The government has been instructed to submit proposals by March 20 to designate coal-fired generation as a national project, including new and expanded thermal power plants.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan targets top three global rank in sunflower oil exports by 2028

Kazakhstan aims to become one of the world’s top three exporters of sunflower oil and raise exports of oil and fat products to $1 billion by 2028, according to the Ministry of Trade and Integration, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The country posted record results in 2025, exporting more than 523,000 tons of sunflower oil between January and October, 2.4 times higher than domestic sales. Export revenues reached $532 million, placing Kazakhstan among the world’s top ten exporters. Russia remains the global leader, with 4.4 million tons exported last year.

To move into the top three, the government is shifting from fragmented support measures to a coordinated industry strategy focused on integrated export chains. These priorities were discussed at the first 2026 meeting of the Export Headquarters for the Promotion of Non-Resource Exports in Astana, chaired by Vice Minister Aidar Abildabekov.

A development roadmap for the oil and fat industry for 2026 to 2028 was finalized in 2025, covering more than 30 oilseed producers and processors across several regions. The plan targets higher processing capacity utilisation, expanded export geography, and the removal of systemic barriers.

Key issues include rail logistics, phytosanitary and veterinary controls, access to the Chinese market, export cost reimbursement, and financial support mechanisms. Industry representatives say the roadmap provides a clear strategic framework to accelerate growth and strengthen Kazakhstan’s global position.

Visasnews.com: Kazakhstan launches ETA for visa-exempt travelers via the “QazETA” mobile app

Launched in July 2025, the QazETA mobile application has become a key element of Kazakhstan’s strategy to digitize migration services and improve access for foreign visitors, Visasnews.com reports. Available on Google Play and the App Store, the app serves as a digital one-stop shop, bringing together electronic visa applications, a new Electronic Travel Authorization for visa-exempt travelers, and electronic residency services.

Designed as a digital assistant, QazETA allows users to complete key migration and travel formalities directly from a smartphone, simplifying entry to Kazakhstan and stays in the country through secure and user-friendly tools.

A central feature of the platform is the Electronic Travel Authorization. Kazakh authorities state that during the pilot phase, obtaining an ETA is recommended but not mandatory for citizens of visa-free countries, adding that it will later be gradually introduced as a mandatory requirement. The ETA must be requested via the app at least 72 hours before departure and is valid for 180 days, while the permitted length of stay remains governed by existing migration rules.

The ETA is currently issued free of charge. Paid options are planned, including a USD 10 standard service and an express option. “If you’re in a rush, choose the expedited option to receive your ETA within six hours,” officials explain. Diplomatic and service passport holders, members of official delegations, and accredited diplomats are exempt. Authorities stress that an ETA does not guarantee entry, as final decisions rest with border control.

In addition, QazETA enables citizens of 104 countries to apply for electronic visas across multiple categories and offers e-Residency services under the Astana International Financial Centre, providing remote access to identification, banking, and business services. Further expansion of the platform’s functionality is planned.

Euronews: Fragile pages, reinforced memory: preserving Kazakhstan’s rare manuscripts

From ancient Qurans to Soviet era archives, Kazakhstan’s rare manuscripts are being carefully restored to preserve the country’s cultural memory, Euronews reports.

At the National Library of Kazakhstan in Almaty, specialists safeguard more than 40,000 rare editions, including a 12th century handwritten Quran in Kufic script. Discovered in Turkistan and transferred to Almaty in 1936, the manuscript is stored in a climate controlled vault and is set to undergo a restoration process that can take up to three years.

Restoration work begins with scientific analysis of paper, ink, and damage. Biological and chemical deterioration is stabilised before any physical repair is attempted, conservators say.

Preservation efforts also extend to scientific and archival collections. At the Gylym Ordasy complex, rare books are restored and digitised as part of a national project with international partners. Meanwhile, the Archive of the President of Kazakhstan is restoring thousands of fragile documents on political repression, ensuring they remain accessible for future generations.

Across these institutions, restoration is slow, technical, and precise, balancing historical authenticity with long term preservation.

