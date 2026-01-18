Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Speed vs. stability: How Kazakhstan is leading Eurasia’s transit race; Kazakhstan deploys AI to tackle shadow economy

The Times of Central Asia: Speed vs. stability: How Kazakhstan is leading Eurasia’s transit race

China’s recent test of a one- ton maglev platform that reached 700 kilometers per hour in two seconds once again highlighted Beijing’s ambition to push the technological limits of transport, The Times of Central Asia reports. With more than 50,000 kilometers of high-speed rail linking its major cities, China continues to prioritize speed as a driver of domestic connectivity.

Across Eurasia, however, transit logic is different. For land corridors connecting China with Central Asia and Europe, reliability, predictability, and stable delivery times matter more than record-breaking velocity. This reality is shaping Kazakhstan’s growing role as a central logistics hub.

High-speed passenger rail, successful inside China, cannot be easily exported westward. Eurasian rail networks are freight focused, and supply chains demand consistency rather than maximum speed. Accordingly, the China-Central Asia-Europe corridor is built around accelerated but dependable cargo movement.

Kazakhstan lies at the heart of this system. In the first ten months of 2025, over 11 million tons of Chinese goods transited its territory, showing double digit growth year on year. Digital transit procedures now reduce clearance time for container trains to about 30 minutes, cutting costs and improving scheduling.

Backed by new rail projects and Caspian port expansion plans, Kazakhstan is consolidating its position. While China redefines speed, Kazakhstan is proving that efficiency is the decisive asset in Eurasian transit.

Smart Water Magazine: Kazakhstan accelerates digital water management and infrastructure modernization

Kazakhstan is accelerating digital water management and water saving reforms to address rising risks linked to climate change, demographic growth, and economic expansion, Smart Water Magazine reports. At a government meeting on January 13, officials presented a unified strategy combining digital platforms, infrastructure investment, and regulatory reform.

A key element is the National Water Resources Information System, which integrates data from 11 government platforms. Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said the system will enable analytics and forecasting, with core functions already operating and full industrial launch planned by the end of 2026. Reengineering nine sector processes is expected to cut administrative complexity by 51%, while 95% of water related public services are now online.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need for digital control “from the source to the end consumer” and a culture of responsible water use. Automation of irrigation canals, installation of 3.6 million smart water meters, and nationwide rollout of utility platforms are planned.

By the end of 2025, all cities and villages were connected to drinking water systems following major investment. Looking ahead, Kazakhstan plans up to 1.9 trillion tenge in infrastructure upgrades and tighter efficiency rules, positioning water security as a strategic national priority.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan deploys AI to tackle shadow economy

Kazakhstan is moving into a new phase of fiscal digitalization, using artificial intelligence to expose and analyze illicit schemes in the shadow economy, The Times of Central Asia reports. The initiative builds on the Smart Data Finance platform, a big data system that will be expanded to integrate information from multiple government agencies.

Deputy Minister of Finance Yerzhan Birzhanov said Smart Data Finance, in use for more than a year, has already shown results in detecting tax violations. The platform aggregates external data and forms a digital “taxpayer dossier” for companies and individual entrepreneurs. The planned upgrade will allow cross analysis of tax, customs, labor, and sectoral data, helping authorities identify industries most vulnerable to “gray” practices and trace illicit flows across the economy.

At the same time, the government is replacing fragmented sectoral roadmaps with a single Comprehensive Plan to Combat the Shadow Economy, monitored through AI tools.

Trade remains a key focus. Digital VAT, electronic invoicing, labeling and traceability systems, and the digital tenge are being deployed to narrow space for illegal transactions and strengthen fiscal transparency.

Horti Daily: Exotic fruits in Kazakhstan transition from experiment to everyday agriculture

Exotic fruits are no longer a curiosity in Kazakhstan, as farmers increasingly rely on technology and long-term planning to grow crops once considered unsuitable for the local climate, Horti Daily reports.

In the village of Avat in Almaty region, entrepreneur Yuri Paskalov has launched a one-hectare greenhouse dedicated to lemons. The complex houses 1,200 saplings and operates year-round using climate control systems and drip irrigation. The first harvest is expected in two years, with yields of 25 to 30 kilograms per tree, rising to 100 kilograms, and plans are in place to expand to five hectares.

In Kyzylorda, agronomist Akerke Tajekeeva oversees experimental greenhouses at Bolashak University, cultivating lemons, bananas, mangoes, papaya, and kumquat. She notes that “each plant requires individual care,” with strict control of irrigation, light, and planting cycles.

Bananas are already being produced commercially in southern Kazakhstan, even in winter. Pilot olive projects in Mangistau and pistachio groves in Turkistan further illustrate how controlled technologies are reshaping Kazakhstan’s agricultural map.

Eureflect: Vogue includes Kazakhstan in its list of top travel destinations of 2025

According to Eureflect, Kazakhstan has been named one of the 14 best travel destinations of 2025 by Vogue, reflecting its growing appeal among international travelers. The magazine’s author described arriving in Almaty as discovering “a place that rarely tops anyone’s list, though it should.”

According to Vogue, Kazakhstan stands out for its mix of modern cities, dramatic landscapes, and strong cultural identity. Almaty is highlighted for its architecture, lively public spaces, and direct access to the Zailiysky Alatau mountains.

The country’s tourism rise has also been noted by Lonely Planet, which points to futuristic urban development, high-quality hospitality, and easy access to mountains, steppes, and deserts. Beyond the cities, travelers are drawn by hiking, wildlife, village guesthouses, and remote historical sites.

British travel expert Lauren Juliff has called Kazakhstan “the most underrated country in the world,” saying, “This country has everything you might want in a travel destination.”

