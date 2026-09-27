Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Seven years of Kazakhstan’s transformation: The numbers tell the tale; Kazakhstan's new political era: Constitutional reform

Eureporter: Seven years of Kazakhstan’s transformation: The numbers tell the tale

Seven years after Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became president, Kazakhstan’s economy is significantly larger, with higher investment, manufacturing output and financial reserves, Eureporter reports.

GDP rose from $181.7 billion to about $305.9 billion, while GDP per capita increased from roughly $9,800 to $15,000. Manufacturing output reached about KZT30.7 trillion in 2025, with fixed-capital investment rising from KZT12.6 trillion to KZT22.7 trillion.

Kazakhstan’s gross international reserves also increased from around $27 billion in 2019 to $66.8 billion in early 2026, while net external debt declined from $51 billion to $35.1 billion.

Social investment has also expanded. More than 1,200 schools have been built since 2019, while the National Fund for Children now covers about 6.9 million children.

Aviation Week: Kazakhstan, Switzerland to expand traffic rights

Kazakhstan and Switzerland have signed a memorandum of understanding paving the way for the first scheduled nonstop passenger flights between the two countries, Aviation Week reports.

The agreement allows designated airlines to operate up to 28 passenger flights per week, while cargo services will have no restrictions on frequency or capacity. The two sides also initialed a draft air services agreement to modernize the legal framework.

No airline has yet committed to launching a route, although Swiss representatives said regular services to Kazakhstan are being considered.

Zurich-Almaty represents the largest potential market, with about 6,400 passengers traveling between the cities in 2025, up 52% year on year.

Overall passenger traffic between Kazakhstan and Switzerland increased 38.9% to approximately 26,700 travelers in 2025.

The Times of Central Asia: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang set for first visit to Kazakhstan in October

According to The Times of Central Asia, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is set to make his first visit to Kazakhstan on October 23 as the country expands its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Huang will hold a fireside chat with Deputy Prime Minister and AI Minister Zhaslan Madiyev at the Alem.ai International Center in Astana, concluding Kazakhstan’s AI Month.

The visit comes as Kazakhstan deepens cooperation with NVIDIA. The country is developing the Data Center Valley project in Ekibastuz, planned to include around 100,000 advanced GPUs and scale to as much as one gigawatt of capacity.

Kazakhstan already operates two NVIDIA-powered supercomputers, Alem.Cloud and AI-Farabium, which entered the TOP500 ranking in June 2026.

The government has also announced a separate $2 billion sovereign AI hub using NVIDIA technology.

Eureporter: Kazakhstan's new political era: Constitutional reform

Kazakhstan presented its constitutional reforms and technological ambitions at the latest Shanyraq Dialogues in Brussels, bringing together diplomats, journalists and academics, Eureporter reports.

Ambassador Roman Vassilenko highlighted the new Constitution, unicameral Qurultay and creation of the vice presidency as key elements of Kazakhstan’s political transformation.

“Constitutional reform is not only about institutions. Its significance lies in how effectively they serve citizens, strengthen governance and contribute to the country’s development,” Vassilenko said.

He also pointed to artificial intelligence, digitalisation, infrastructure and human capital as priorities shaping Kazakhstan’s development.

The discussion addressed Kazakhstan’s growing ties with the European Union, its role in energy and critical raw materials, and the expansion of its AI ecosystem.

“At a time of growing uncertainty and pressure on the multilateral system, Kazakhstan sees itself as a middle power committed to sovereignty, dialogue, peace and mutually beneficial partnerships,” Vassilenko said.

Chess.com: Uzbekistan leads with 7/7 match wins; China, Kazakhstan share women's lead

Kazakhstan and China drew 2-2 in a clash of the last two unbeaten teams at the 2026 FIDE Women’s Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Chess.com reports.

Kazakhstan’s 16-year-old Elnaz Kaliakhmet delivered the team’s victory, defeating Tianqi Yan after launching a powerful early attack. China responded through 16-year-old Lu Miaoyi, who beat Meruert Kamalidenova.

Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with Zhu Jiner in a meeting between the two highest-rated women competing in Samarkand, while Alua Nurman drew Song Yuxin after missing a winning opportunity in the endgame.

The result ended both teams’ perfect winning records and allowed India, Georgia, Bulgaria, Armenia and Mongolia to move within one point of the leaders ahead of round eight.

Billiejeankingcup.com: Spain secure BJK Cup progress after epic doubles against Kazakhstan

Spain reached the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 18 years after defeating Kazakhstan 2-1 in the quarter-finals, Billiejeankingcup.com reports.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro gave Spain the lead with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, before Yulia Putintseva levelled the tie by beating Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

The deciding doubles match saw Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo overcome Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva 6-2, 7-5. Kazakhstan created 20 break-point opportunities but converted only two.

Spain will face Czechia in the semi-finals for a place in Sunday’s final.

You can read last week’s digest here.