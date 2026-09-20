Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Seoul Declaration sets 30-year Korea-Central Asia agenda on minerals, AI; Kazakhstan plans national crypto analytics center to track digital asset flows

The Korea Times: Seoul Declaration sets 30-year Korea-Central Asia agenda on minerals, energy, AI

South Korea and five Central Asian countries adopted the Seoul Declaration on Wednesday, setting out a 30-year vision for cooperation and establishing regular leaders-level talks, The Korea Times reports.

The declaration, adopted at the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit in Seoul, covers critical minerals, supply chains, energy, trade, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and security.

Kazakhstan offered to host the next summit in Astana in 2028, with the other countries agreeing.

“Building on the foundation of cooperation accumulated over the past 30 years, we must now prepare together for the next 30 years,” South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said.

Lee also proposed building a “new Silk Road” by expanding trade beyond automobiles, energy and raw materials and developing critical-mineral value chains.

“If we walk together, the road from 1,500 years ago will reopen as a new Silk Road,” Lee said.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan to Receive Maximum Weight in New JPMorgan Bond Index

According to The Times of Central Asia, Kazakhstan will receive the maximum 8% country weight in JPMorgan’s new GBI-EM Edge index, potentially bringing more foreign investors into its tenge-denominated government bond market.

The frontier-market index, due to launch by the end of September, will cover 26 countries and nearly $330 billion in eligible bonds. Vietnam, Pakistan and Bangladesh will also receive the maximum weighting.

Foreign demand for Kazakh debt has already risen sharply. Non-resident holdings reached KZT 2.5 trillion ($5.4 billion) by the end of June, up 28.3% since the start of the year.

Kazakhstan’s relatively high bond yields and stronger tenge have helped attract investors. The country is also improving market access through primary dealers and plans a direct connection to Euroclear in 2027.

Crypto.news: Kazakhstan plans national crypto analytics center to track digital asset flows

Kazakhstan plans to establish a National Cryptocurrency Analytics Center to monitor digital asset transactions and strengthen oversight of the country’s growing crypto market, Crypto.news reports.

National Bank Chairman Timur Suleimenov said the center will be built on the central bank’s SupTech platform and analyze fiat payments, cryptocurrency transfers, wallets and customer information.

Banks, law enforcement agencies and licensed digital asset providers will have access to its verification tools.

The system will also be integrated with Kazakhstan’s Anti-Fraud Center, which already enables financial institutions and government agencies to exchange information on suspicious transactions.

The initiative comes as Kazakhstan expands regulated cryptocurrency services while cracking down on unauthorized operators. Authorities blocked more than 1,100 unlicensed crypto exchange platforms in 2025.

Kazakhstan is also developing a national crypto reserve and testing regulated cryptocurrency payments.

The Fast Mode: VEON DFG, Beeline Kazakhstan Sign MoC with National Bank on Digital Payments

VEON Digital Financial Group and Beeline Kazakhstan have signed a five-year cooperation memorandum with the National Bank of Kazakhstan to explore new digital payment services, The Fast Mode reports.

The partnership will examine ways to connect VEON’s digital services with Kazakhstan’s national payment infrastructure, including payment processing, money transfers and settlements between financial market participants.

“Payments are an essential part of how customers engage with digital services every day,” said VEON executive Ahmet Kayhan.

Beeline Kazakhstan also plans to pursue first-category payment organization status, subject to regulatory approval.

Tatler: Best Kazakhstan 2026: Inside the country’s first ceremony and the winners representing the best of Kazakh hospitality

Tatler Asia held its first Tatler Best awards ceremony in Kazakhstan, recognizing 73 restaurants, bars and hotels across the country, Tatler reports.

The inaugural gala took place at The Ritz-Carlton, Almaty, with 50 venues included in the Tatler Best 20 lists and 23 receiving Best-in-Class awards for service, design, innovation and individual talent.

The results were based on assessments by more than 400 editors, critics, journalists, influencers and hospitality professionals.

Kazakhstan joined the regional Tatler Best program in 2025. This year’s winners will be eligible for the Tatler Best Asia-Pacific Awards in Shanghai in October.

You can read last week’s digest here.