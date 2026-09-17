Foreign media on Kazakhstan: South Korea, Kazakhstan sign MoU on atomic energy, explore mineral trade; South Korea embraces Central Asian leaders, looking to boost regional clout

Reuters: South Korea, Kazakhstan sign MoU on atomic energy, explore mineral trade

According to Reuters, South Korea and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy as Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Tuesday.

The nuclear memorandum was among 13 documents signed, covering areas including crude oil, science and technology.

“Kazakhstan holds immense potential in future high-tech industries, being a key partner for South Korea,” Lee said.

The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, energy, artificial intelligence and critical minerals, as Seoul seeks to diversify its supply chains.

South Korea has called for bilateral cooperation to expand beyond traditional crude oil and uranium trade into lithium and other critical minerals.

AJP: Korea, Kazakhstan sign oil, nuclear fuel deals and upgrade ties

South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to deepen cooperation on crude oil and nuclear fuel as they upgraded relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during a summit in Seoul, AJP reports.

Photo credit: Akorda

Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev oversaw the signing of 13 agreements covering energy, nuclear power, technology and other sectors.

The countries will cooperate on Kazakh crude supplies, oil and gas development, nuclear fuel supply chains and research into nuclear plants and small modular reactors.

“Today, Korea is among Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners,” Tokayev said.

Bilateral trade exceeded $3 billion last year, while South Korean investment in Kazakhstan has surpassed $12 billion. Tokayev said trade could double through closer cooperation.

Yonhap News Agency: S. Korea, Kazakhstan sign MOU on preservation of historic sites linked to Korea's independence movement

South Korea and Kazakhstan have agreed to jointly preserve historical sites in Kazakhstan linked to Korea’s independence movement against Japanese colonial rule, Yonhap News Agency reports.

The memorandum was signed by South Korean Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul and Kazakhstan’s Culture and Information Minister Arman Kyrykbayev during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Seoul.

The countries will preserve historical records and cultural heritage while expanding academic exchanges.

Kazakhstan has 25 sites associated with the Korean independence movement, including a memorial park in Kyzylorda connected to independence commander Hong Beom-do, who died there in 1943.

South Korea is currently surveying more than 1,000 independence-related historical sites worldwide.

Aljazeera: South Korea embraces Central Asian leaders, looking to boost regional clout

South Korea is hosting the leaders of all five Central Asian states for its first presidential-level summit with the region, seeking deeper cooperation in critical minerals, energy, technology and transport, Aljazeera reports.

The meeting brings together President Lee Jae Myung and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, elevating a dialogue that began in 2007.

“The real test is whether it produces a workable agenda in critical minerals, energy, digital technologies and transport,” said Sanat Kushkumbayev of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.

Central Asian countries are seeking investment and technology to develop domestic industries, while Seoul wants to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China for critical materials.

“Central Asia can offer South Korea critical minerals, energy, alternative production opportunities and greater supply chain diversification,” said Nazarbayev University political scientist Sabina Insebayeva. “Korea, in return, can provide technology, capital and industrial expertise.”

The Korea Herald: Korea, Kazakhstan elevate ties as oil, nuclear cooperation expands

South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed to elevate relations to a future-oriented Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with energy security, critical minerals and nuclear power at the center of expanded cooperation, The Korea Herald reports.

Photo credit: Akorda

Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the upgrade during a summit in Seoul, the first major elevation of bilateral ties since their strategic partnership was established in 2009.

“Kazakhstan is not only a country rich in energy and resources, but also an important partner for the Republic of Korea in the field of economic security,” Lee said.

The two leaders oversaw 13 agreements covering crude oil, nuclear energy, science and technology, infrastructure and clean energy.

The countries will explore joint energy development and connect Kazakhstan’s critical mineral resources with South Korea’s processing and manufacturing capabilities. Nuclear agreements also cover reactor technology, small modular reactors and stable nuclear fuel supplies.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan courts South Korean investment during Tokayev’s Seoul visit

Kazakhstan is seeking greater South Korean investment in its critical-minerals sector as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Seoul for talks covering trade, energy, artificial intelligence and strategic resources, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Kazakhstan offers significant mineral resources, while South Korea needs reliable supplies for its automotive, battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.

Cooperation is already expanding. Kazakhstan’s Tau-Ken Samruk and the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources are working on exploration and processing technologies, while a joint research center for rare and strategic metals is being established in Almaty.

South Korean companies already have a major presence in Kazakhstan’s automotive and energy sectors, including Hyundai and Kia.

The next step for the partnership would be translating growing Korean interest in Kazakhstan’s mineral resources into large-scale commercial mining and processing projects.

Anadolu Agency: South Korea, Kazakhstan sign nuclear energy pact, eye critical minerals cooperation

According to Anadolu Agency, South Korea and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on the peaceful use of nuclear energy as their leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, artificial intelligence and other strategic industries.

Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also elevated bilateral relations to a future-oriented Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during talks in Seoul.

“Kazakhstan is rich in energy and resources and holds great potential in advanced future-oriented industries, making it a key partner for Korea’s economic security,” Lee said.

The nuclear agreement was among 13 documents signed covering energy, technology, infrastructure and other sectors.

Seoul Economic Daily: Korea, Kazakhstan sign pact to preserve independence movement sites

South Korea and Kazakhstan have signed an agreement to preserve and manage historical sites in Kazakhstan linked to Korea’s independence movement, Seoul Economic Daily reports.

The two countries will conduct field surveys, pursue cultural heritage registration and expand joint academic research and programs encouraging visits to the sites.

South Korean Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul said the agreement would provide “a firm foundation” for remembering independence activists who fought for their homeland abroad.

Photo source: Akorda

The memorandum was signed as part of the 2026 South Korea-Central Asia Summit and is also aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation on veterans and remembrance issues.

The Korea Herald: South Korea, Kazakhstan’s Shin-Line Group partner on food cluster

South Korea’s Korea Food Industry Cluster Promotion Agency and Kazakhstan’s Shin-Line Group have signed an agreement to develop a food industry cluster in Kazakhstan and strengthen business ties, The Korea Herald reports.

The two sides will cooperate on cluster development, consulting and support for food companies entering each other’s markets.

Shin-Line, one of Central Asia’s largest ice cream producers, also operates about 70 CU convenience stores in Kazakhstan. The network could be used to introduce South Korean food products to local consumers.

“We will establish a practical framework for cooperation that enables food companies from both countries to grow in new markets,” agency Chairman Kim Deok-ho said.

Korea JoongAng Daily: Lee deepens Central Asia energy ties with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan

South Korea and Kazakhstan signed 13 agreements covering oil, nuclear power, renewables and other sectors as Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks in Seoul, Korea JoongAng Daily reports.

Photo credit: Akorda

The two countries agreed to cooperate on crude oil supplies, geological exploration, oil and gas development, nuclear fuel supply chains and clean energy technologies.

“Kazakhstan is not only rich in energy and natural resources but also possesses immense potential in future high-tech industries,” Lee said.

The summit also elevated bilateral ties to a future-oriented Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with cooperation expanding into critical minerals, artificial intelligence, science and technology.

UPI: South Korea upgrades Kazakhstan ties, expands Turkmen cooperation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held separate summits with the leaders of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, securing agreements covering energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and infrastructure, UPI reports.

During talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the countries elevated relations to a “future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership” and signed 13 agreements.

They include cooperation on crude oil supplies and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including nuclear power plants and small modular reactors. Seoul said the agreements could also create opportunities for South Korean companies in Kazakhstan’s future nuclear projects.

Lee separately met Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, with the two countries signing 13 agreements covering investment, infrastructure and other sectors.

Their agreements included an investment protection deal concluded after 16 years of negotiations, while Lee sought support for South Korean participation in major industrial, infrastructure and railway projects.

The Korea Times: Seoul Cyber University chairman receives Kazakhstan's Order of Dostyk

According to The Korea Times, Seoul Cyber University Chairman Lee Sang-kyun has received Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk for his contribution to online education and ties between South Korea and Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the state honor during his visit to South Korea for the first Korea-Central Asia Summit.

“I will continue working to expand educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries and to lay the groundwork for cooperation that allows future generations to grow together,” Lee said.

SCU has longstanding ties with Kazakhstan. In 2021, a bust of Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev was installed on its Seoul campus to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations.

Business Korea: Hyundai Engineering signs Kazakhstan gas project deal

Hyundai Engineering and Kazakhstan’s state-owned QazaqGaz have signed an agreement to advance the Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant project, Business Korea reports.

The planned facility will process 5 billion cubic meters of raw gas annually. Hyundai Engineering will lead a consortium with Italian EPC company SICIM’s Kazakhstan subsidiary.

Hyundai Engineering will handle design and procurement, while construction and commissioning will be carried out jointly with SICIM.

The agreement was signed during the Korea-Kazakhstan Business Roundtable in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Hyundai Engineering said the deal represents “an important milestone” in developing Kazakhstan’s gas infrastructure.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Times of Central Asia: What could come next in Kazakhstan-South Korea relations

According to The Times of Central Asia, South Korea and the five Central Asian states are elevating nearly two decades of cooperation to the presidential level, with critical minerals, technology, energy and transport at the center of their first leaders’ summit in Seoul.

A key focus is moving beyond raw-material exports. The six countries have agreed to strengthen critical-mineral supply chains, including local refining, processing and manufacturing.

“The real value of the Korean experience lies not in copying its past model, but in today’s mechanisms for supporting talented young people, startups, venture capital and technological entrepreneurship,” said Professor German Kim of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Energy cooperation is also expanding. Kazakhstan and South Korea signed an agreement on peaceful nuclear energy, opening opportunities in research, safety, specialist training and potentially small modular reactors.

Another practical development is Kazakhstan’s inclusion in South Korea’s Employment Permit System, which is expected to provide a legal route for Kazakh workers from 2028.

The summit is expected to produce the Seoul Declaration, but its longer-term success will depend on whether agreements translate into investment, production, regular transport links and jobs.

You can read last week’s digest here.