The National Interest: Reliability is the new power

Prominent American magazine The National Interest published an article by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in which the President of Kazakhstan pledges that his country will remain a reliable and honest partner to the United States.

The world is entering a period in which stability has become one of the rarest strategic resources. Conflicts are multiplying, geopolitical rivalry is intensifying, and international institutions face gridlock and declining public trust. While globalism once aspired to build an interconnected and inclusive order, it gradually evolved into an approach shaped by excessive ideology and diminishing accountability. As a result, it lost legitimacy in the eyes of millions.

Today, there is a growing demand for pragmatism and realism. In this context, the creation of the Board of Peace under President Donald Trump’s initiative, endorsed by the United Nations, represents a practical step forward. Its core principle is peace through sustainable economic development, treating stability not as a slogan but as a concrete project built on infrastructure, investment and jobs.

In Kazakhstan, the emphasis on common sense, national interests and the goal of ending wars resonates widely. The country’s decision to join the Board of Peace reflects this outlook. It also builds on Kazakhstan’s participation in the Abraham Accords, maintaining balanced relations with Israel while supporting a two-state solution and broader dialogue between Muslim and Jewish communities.

Tokayev underscores that Kazakhstan’s position is guided by responsibility, respect for sovereignty and a commitment to constructive international cooperation.

The Times of Israel: Trump: Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo, and Kazakhstan sending troops to Gaza stabilization force

According to The Times of Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump announces that Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo, and Kazakhstan have all committed troops and police to the International Stabilization Force tasked with securing postwar Gaza.

“Egypt and Jordan are providing very substantial help, troops, training and support for a very trustworthy Palestinian police force,” Trump adds.

Countries that have expressed interest in joining the ISF have stressed that they only want their troops to engage in more modest peacekeeping missions, such as securing borders and humanitarian aid, as opposed to enforcement operations that could require combating Hamas and other armed groups in order to take away their weapons.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan launches high-resolution weather forecast powered by supercomputer

Kazakhstan has introduced a high-resolution digital weather forecasting system powered by the country’s most powerful supercomputer, reinforcing national hydrometeorological security, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The National Hydrometeorological Service, Kazhydromet, has implemented the Weather Research and Forecasting model nationwide, providing forecasts with a spatial resolution of 2 kilometers and significantly improving accuracy.

All computations are conducted at the Farabi Supercomputer Center at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, home to Central Asia’s most powerful supercomputer.

According to Center Director Amirkhan Temirbayev, the system strengthens early warning capabilities, particularly in the mountainous regions of southeastern Kazakhstan. He noted that modeling complex atmospheric processes requires millions of calculations beyond the capacity of conventional servers, making supercomputing infrastructure strategically important.

In the future, the platform may also be used for flood and mudflow modeling, climate analysis, and air quality monitoring. Kazhydromet plans to publish interactive forecasts and regional weather data on its official website.

CGTN: Kazakhstan's figure skating gold medalist Shaidorov aims to inspire more children with his story

Mikhail Shaidorov secured Kazakhstan’s first Olympic gold in figure skating and the country’s first Winter Games title in 32 years after winning the men’s final at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

In an interview with CGTN, the 21-year-old admitted he had barely slept in the two days following his victory, overwhelmed by pride at achieving a historic milestone for his nation. He said the sight of the Olympic symbol fueled his determination, and he arrived in Milan focused on enjoying the Games while managing his nerves. His composure ultimately carried him to the top of the podium.

Shaidorov noted that despite fierce competition on the ice, he empathized with fellow skaters, fully aware of the effort required to reach the Olympic stage.

Recalling his first major medal in China, he highlighted the enthusiasm of local fans and expressed gratitude for their support.

The new Olympic champion hopes his success will inspire more children in Kazakhstan to pursue figure skating, emphasizing his commitment to contributing to the sport’s development at home.

The Telegraph: The 10 deserts you must visit in your lifetime

According to The Telegraph, ranked No. 9, Mangystau offers a landscape that evokes the mysteries of the ocean floor. What lies at the bottom of our oceans is largely a mystery, but scanning the colossal cliffs, chalky towers and limestone curves of Bozjyra Tract in Kazakhstan’s Ustyurt Plateau will give you a good idea. Accessed only by a bumpy 4x4 drive from oil capital Aktau, this photogenic wilderness on the Caspian coast is set for tourism development, with government investment in rail stations, a new airport and multiple resorts planned. Go now to enjoy the solitude and earn kudos for being ahead of the crowds.

The wealth of geological wonders on offer is of far greater value than the store of mineral reserves that have been unearthed in the region. Look beyond mines and gas plants to find colourful, stripey mountains, valleys of enormous stone balls and complex subterranean mosques.

