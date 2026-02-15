Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan accelerates its constitutional reset; Kazakhstan to hold referendum on adopting a new Constitution

The Times of Central Asia: Six months to rewrite the state: Kazakhstan accelerates its constitutional reset

Speaking on September 8, 2025, in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed creating a unicameral parliament and cautioned against haste, calling reform a “very serious issue” that would require “at least a year” of discussion before a possible 2027 referendum, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Yet on March 15 this year, citizens will vote on a new draft Constitution prepared in roughly six months. The initiative expanded quickly from parliamentary restructuring to a full constitutional rewrite. A working group reviewed more than 2,000 proposals, and a 130-member Constitutional Commission was formed in January 2026. The final draft asks voters: “Do you accept the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan?”

Tokayev has insisted that “no one is setting the task of negating the significance of the current Constitution,” but argued that it was adopted in the early years of independence and that “it is extremely important for us to update our goals, values, and principles.”

He pointed to rising protectionism and geopolitical shifts, warning that “the main events are yet to come.” Political analyst Marat Shibutov wrote that “dangerous and unstable times call for a different political system.” The referendum will test whether rapid constitutional change strengthens institutions or merely accelerates political transition.

Euronews: Kazakhstan to hold referendum on adopting a new Constitution

According to Euronews, Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on March 15 on a new Constitution that significantly expands presidential powers. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree after the Constitutional Commission presented the final draft.

“The proposed amendments will allow for the redistribution of powers, strengthen the system of checks and balances, and, most importantly, increase the effectiveness and sustainability of all political institutions,” Tokayev said.

While praising the current Constitution’s role over the past 30 years, he argued it “bears the imprint of the first difficult years of establishing our independence” and that it is time to “update the country’s goals, values and principles.”

If adopted, the amendments would change 84% of the text. The president would gain the power to appoint additional senior officials and could dissolve the new unicameral Parliament, the Qurultay, if it twice rejects his nominees. In its absence, he could “issue decrees that have the force of Constitutional laws.”

The draft restores the post of Vice President, alters succession rules and revises provisions on language, marriage and international law. The Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and Rule of Law said the project shows “a clear strengthening of the role and powers of the president.”

Yeni Şafak: Kazakhstan moves from super-presidential to presidential-parliamentary system

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Constitutional reforms to transition Kazakhstan to a presidential republic with a strong Parliament, redistributing power away from a centralized executive model, Yeni Şafak reports.

Kazakhstan is undertaking a significant political reform to shift away from a "super-presidential" system, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday. During an extended government meeting in Astana, Tokayev outlined a move toward a presidential republic anchored by an influential parliament, marking a continuation of reforms initiated in recent years.

Tokayev stated that the proposed constitutional amendments are designed to create "a new system of state governance" based on the principle of "a strong President, an influential Parliament, and an accountable government." He emphasized that the changes aim to strengthen checks and balances, redistribute authority among branches of government, and enhance the stability and effectiveness of all political institutions.

The president framed the latest draft as a logical step in Kazakhstan’s political evolution, building on the constitutional reform of 2022. According to Tokayev, the amendments further concretize the governing principle that “not the individual for the state, but the state for the individual,” a direction he says the country has pursued consistently since 2019.

Anadolu Agency: Kazakhstan abandons 'super-presidential' form of governance: President

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday that Kazakhstan is abandoning its "super-presidential" system and transitioning to a presidential republic with an influential Parliament, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking in Astana, Tokayev said, “Kazakhstan is finally abandoning the super-presidential form of government, moving toward a presidential republic with an influential, authoritative Parliament.”

He explained that the proposed Constitutional amendments continue the political reforms set in motion by the 2022 constitutional changes. The new draft Constitution aims to create a balance of power with “a strong president, an influential parliament, and an accountable government.”

Tokayev emphasized that the proposed changes will strengthen checks and balances, redistribute powers, and improve the stability of political institutions. He added that the principle of "not the individual for the State, but the State for the individual" has taken a more concrete form, reflecting the political trajectory since 2019.

Eurasianet: Tokayev plans new Constitution, March 15 referendum with succession on horizon

According to Eurasianet, Kazakhstan is racing toward its third constitution since 1993. On February 11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a March 15 referendum on a new draft, less than a month after a presidentially appointed Commission opted to replace, rather than amend, the 1995 Constitution. Tokayev says the overhaul will rebalance power between the executive and legislature and modernize the state. “The time has come for major, cardinal changes,” he told the Ulttyq Qurultay, calling 2026 a “fateful” year.

The draft introduces a unicameral Parliament and restores the Vice Presidency, a post abolished under Nursultan Nazarbayev. The re-introduction of the Vice Presidency will “stabilize governance” and bring “clarity in relation to the state hierarchy,” Tokayev has said. If the new Constitution wins adoption, as is widely expected, the Vice President would represent Kazakhstan on the world stage and engage with civil society.

The Times of Israel: Kazakhstan signs multimillion-dollar infrastructure project with Israel’s national water company

Following Kazakhstan’s joining of the Abraham Accords in November, Israel’s government-owned Mekorot Water Company is set to begin operations in the Muslim-majority country for the first time, The Times of Israel reports.

An agreement on the deal has been signed by the national water company and the project - valued at tens of millions of dollars - is already underway, the spokesman confirms.

The deal aims to increase access to water sources in Kazakhstan, which faces trouble in transporting water to consumers due to geographic constraints. Mekorot, one of the leading companies specializing in desalination, water resource management, wastewater processing and international cooperation, is also pursuing projects in Azerbaijan, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco and Iraq.

Cyprus Mail: Cyprus to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism has confirmed the launch of regular direct flights between Kazakhstan and Cyprus, marking the first direct air link between the two countries, Cyprus Mail reports.

Flights will begin in June 2026, connecting Larnaca with Astana and Almaty. Air Astana will operate four weekly flights, two from each city.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said that “for the government, opening up new markets in the tourism sector constitutes an action of outstanding importance”. He called the new route “a success” that will benefit tourism and other sectors, adding that Larnaca will become one of the few Mediterranean airports directly connected with Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhstan is not simply a new market, it is the largest economy in Central Asia,” Koumis said, expressing confidence it can become a strong tourism partner. The ministry will also participate in a tourism exhibition in Almaty next April to deepen cooperation.

Vogue Italia: The best looks captured at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina

According to Vogue Italia, Mikhail Shaidorov of the Kazakhstan team stuns the audience by dressing like Timothée Chalamet in the Dune universe. The delicate drapes of the fabric, contrasting with the rest of the costume, recall the apocalyptic-futuristic aesthetic of Villeneuve's films.

