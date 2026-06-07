Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Nuclear plant deal, Przewalski’s horses return to the wild

The Diplomat: Kazakhstan, Russia step forward with $16.4 billion nuclear power plant plan

Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to Astana resulted in the signing of several agreements focused on the construction of Kazakhstan's first modern nuclear power plant, The Diplomat reports.

The documents include a cooperation agreement on the project, a Russian state export loan to help finance construction, and a roadmap on nuclear and radiation safety regulation through 2030.

Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom will lead the project, which is expected to cost $16.4 billion. Reports suggest Moscow could provide up to 85% of the financing.

In a joint statement, Kazakhstan and Russia described themselves as “equal partners, strategic allies, and good neighbors,” reaffirming their commitment to economic cooperation and regional integration.

Euronews: Cyprus and Kazakhstan deepen ties with agreements, flights and investment plans

According to Euronews, Cyprus and Kazakhstan signed five cooperation agreements and pledged to strengthen economic ties during the first official visit by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to Kazakhstan.

The agreements cover higher education, culture, digital technologies, cybersecurity, e-government, and business cooperation. The visit also marked the simultaneous opening of embassies in Astana and Nicosia.

“We recognise the increasing geopolitical importance of Central Asia and the very important role that Kazakhstan plays both in the region and as a strategic partner of the European Union,” Christodoulides said.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the talks focused on expanding trade, investment and business cooperation.

“The political dialogue between our two countries has been strengthening year by year,” Tokayev said.

A key outcome of the visit was the launch of direct Air Astana flights between Larnaca and Astana, aimed at boosting tourism, trade and business exchanges.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan releases new group of Przewalski’s horses into the wild

According to The Times of Central Asia, five Przewalski’s horses have been released into the wild in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region as part of a program to restore the endangered species to its historical habitat, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.

The group, consisting of stallion Galvan from Prague Zoo and four mares from Hungary’s Hortobágy National Park, was released into the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve after spending a year in acclimatization enclosures.

According to the ministry, the animals successfully adapted to local conditions and survived the winter, making them ready for life on the steppe. Galvan was fitted with a GPS collar to help researchers monitor the group’s movements and behavior.

The release marks another milestone in Kazakhstan’s reintroduction program launched in 2024 in cooperation with European zoos. Six horses from the first group brought to the country in 2024 were released earlier this year.

Kazakhstan plans to bring 40 to 45 Przewalski’s horses to the country by 2029 to establish a self-sustaining wild population.

South China Morning Post: Hong Kong signs 96 agreements with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan worth US$1.65 billion

Hong Kong signed 96 agreements worth US$1.65 billion with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan during Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s visit to Central Asia, strengthening economic and government ties with the region, South China Morning Post reports.

“Our visit has altogether reached 96 partnership agreements and memorandums of understanding,” Lee said after meetings with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other senior officials in Tashkent.

Of the total, 61 agreements were signed with Kazakhstan and 35 with Uzbekistan. Fifteen were concluded at the government level, covering areas such as trade, education and development.

“It presents a total concrete value of approximately US$1.65 billion,” Lee said.

The visit also produced progress in transport and diplomacy. Hong Kong and Uzbekistan initiated an air services agreement that could lead to direct flights, while Uzbekistan agreed to open a consulate in Hong Kong.

Lee said the trip had laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation, including planned negotiations on investment protection and double taxation agreements with both Central Asian countries.

Al Arabiya English: Kazakhstan offers to take Iran’s uranium stockpile, IAEA chief says

According to Al Arabiya English, Kazakhstan has offered to take Iran’s uranium stockpile if the United States and Iran reach an accord on Tehran’s contested nuclear program, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the Financial Times last Friday.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana this week. The Kazakh leader had expressed his country’s “openness” to store the stockpile enriched to near weapons grade level.

The estimated 440 kilograms of uranium processed to 60% purity is at the center of talks between the United States and Iran on extending the ceasefire in the war unleashed by US-Israel attacks.

US President Donald Trump has insisted that Iran must accept that it will not have a nuclear weapon and that the uranium is destroyed. Iran has insisted on its right to maintain a nuclear program.

The Hollywood Reporter: Kazakhstan cinema is ready to make a splash at SXSW London

Kazakh cinema will be in the spotlight at SXSW London 2026, with two feature films and a short selected for the festival's screen program, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The lineup includes Becoming, the debut feature by Zhannat Alshanova, and Sicko by Aitore Zholdaskali, both making their U.K. premieres. Also selected is the short film My Brother Lyosha and I by Lena Tronina.

SXSW London Head of Screen Anna Bogutskaya said Kazakhstan's film industry is gaining increasing international attention.

“We’ve got two features from Kazakhstan this year,” she said. “That is a territory that is just exploding. There’s so much [going on].”

Bogutskaya noted that Kazakhstan was also represented at last year's festival with Cadet by Adilkhan Yerzhanov.

“It is so exciting what’s happening there and in that whole region,” she said. “So we’re definitely keeping an eye on that part of the world.”

The selections highlight the growing international profile of Kazakh and Central Asian cinema on the global festival circuit.

You can read last week’s weekly digest here.