Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan seeks Antwerp-Bruges partnership to boost trade via Middle Corridor; Kazakhstan flaxseed exports hit record 1.3M tons

Euronews: Kazakhstan seeks Antwerp-Bruges partnership to boost trade via Middle Corridor

Kazakhstan is seeking closer cooperation with Belgium to develop the Middle Corridor, including a potential partnership between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk, Euronews reports.

Speaking at the Belgium-Kazakhstan Business Council, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the partnership “could open wider markets for our metals, petrochemicals and agricultural products.”

King Philippe also expressed support for stronger transport links between Central Asia and Europe.

The business forum resulted in 17 agreements covering logistics, agriculture, artificial intelligence, energy, healthcare and manufacturing.

Tokayev also highlighted cooperation in critical minerals, noting Kazakhstan produces 21 of the 34 raw materials considered critical for European industry.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan proposes local rare earth processing partnership with Belgium

Kazakhstan has invited Belgian companies to cooperate in processing critical minerals, seeking European technologies to develop higher-value industrial production, The Times of Central Asia reports.

At an October 12 seminar in Astana, Vice Minister Olzhas Saparbekov said Kazakhstan could supply 21 of the 34 critical raw materials identified by the EU.

“We are ready to discuss phased models under which processing is gradually transferred to Kazakhstan along with the necessary technologies and expertise,” he said.

Potential cooperation includes rare earth processing, recycling and battery materials. Kazakhstan also plans to establish a regional rare earth research center, scheduled to begin operations in 2028.

Trend News Agency: President Ilham Aliyev meets with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and officially inaugurates Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable

According to Trend News Agency, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev met in Baku on October 15, reaffirming the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The two leaders officially launched the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line, a 380-kilometer connection between Aktau and Sumgayit with a capacity exceeding 400 terabits per second.

“This is the Middle Corridor in a digital form,” Tokayev said.

The project aims to strengthen digital connectivity between Asia and Europe, supporting data exchange, cloud services and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The two countries also exchanged an agreement on developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and a certificate confirming the acquisition of two dry cargo vessels by AZCON Holding and Samruk-Kazyna.

International Chess Federation: Three Chess Houses open simultaneously in Shymkent, Kazakhstan

Three new Chess Houses opened in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on October 15, offering residents free access to chess facilities, coaching and tournaments, International Chess Federation reports.

Located in Abay Park, Metallurgists Park and the 17th microdistrict, the facilities aim to make chess more accessible to the public.

The opening ceremony was attended by FIDE and KazChess President Timur Turlov and Shymkent Mayor Gabit Syzdykbekov.

“I consider the simultaneous opening of three Chess Houses a significant step in this direction,” Turlov said, highlighting the importance of increasing public participation in chess.

The project was financed by Freedom Holding Corp. through its Freedom Shapagat Corporate Fund.

Following the opening, more than 100 young players participated in the SHYMKENT CHESS HOUSE BLITZ Challenger 2026 tournament across the three venues.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan flaxseed exports hit record 1.3 million tons

Kazakhstan recorded nearly 1.3 million metric tons of flaxseed exports in the 2025/2026 marketing year, 2.5 times the previous season’s volume, The Times of Central Asia reports.

According to Yevgeny Karabanov, head of the Analytics Committee of the Grain Union of Kazakhstan, the country supplied 72.5% of the European Union’s flaxseed imports between July 2025 and June 2026.

“Kazakhstan is the undisputed leader in flaxseed supplies to the EU and the second-largest exporter to China after Russia,” Karabanov said.

Belgium became Kazakhstan’s largest European buyer, importing 347,100 metric tons, while shipments to China reached 537,700 metric tons.

China and Belgium together accounted for 68.1% of Kazakhstan’s total flaxseed exports, strengthening the country’s position in international agricultural markets.

Condé Nast Traveler: The Kazakh designers telling stories of their nomadic heritage

Returning to her childhood home of Almaty, a writer explores how a new generation of Kazakh artists is reviving traditional crafts and cultural identity through contemporary design, Condé Nast Traveler reports.

Fashion designer Alina Aitzhanova draws inspiration from ancient Kazakh mythology, incorporating traditional symbols into her Al Basty clothing label.

Artist Laila Zharkyn is bringing traditional felt-making back into contemporary art, while Daria Zaitova’s Art Oskolok studio is reviving Almaty’s distinctive mosaic heritage.

Ceramic artist Altynay Baizhan explores Kazakh nomadic traditions, family and identity through sculptures inspired by yurts, traditional ornaments and female warriors.

“Our nomadic soul demands returning to our roots,” Zharkyn said, reflecting a growing interest in Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

Together, these artists are connecting the country’s nomadic past with modern creative expression, helping preserve traditional craftsmanship while introducing it to new generations.

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