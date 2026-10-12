Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Belgian royal visit puts Kazakhstan in the global spotlight

The Brussels Times: Royal couple heads to Kazakhstan for state visit

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King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are making the first-ever Belgian state visit to Central Asia, travelling to Kazakhstan from Sunday to Wednesday to strengthen economic, academic and cultural cooperation, The Brussels Times reports.

The royal couple will visit Astana and Almaty, with King Philippe scheduled to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The delegation includes government officials, around 25 business executives and 11 academic representatives, including seven university rectors.

King Philippe previously visited Kazakhstan three times as Crown Prince, including trips to Baikonur for Belgian astronaut Frank De Winne’s space missions in 2002 and 2009, and an economic mission in 2010.

The visit will also feature the fourth Kazakh-Belgian Business Council meeting, focusing on logistics, agriculture and investment opportunities. Discussions are expected to cover the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, which connects European and Asian markets.

Eualive: Why Belgium’s royal visit to Kazakhstan matters beyond diplomacy

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Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are visiting Kazakhstan from October 11 to 14, accompanied by a 110-member delegation to strengthen economic, technological and academic cooperation, Eualive reports.

The first Belgian state visit to Central Asia will focus on critical minerals, transport, healthcare and artificial intelligence. The two countries are also expected to sign a cooperation roadmap for 2026-2029.

Bilateral trade reached $582.4 million in 2025, while Belgian foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan exceeded $14 billion between 2005 and 2025.

“Kazakhstan can offer Belgian businesses an integrated platform for industrial production, logistics and access to the wider Eurasian market,” said Alisher Abdreshev, an expert at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.

The visit is also expected to advance cooperation in the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, industrial processing and university research, including partnerships with KU Leuven and Ghent University.

New My Royals: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde undertake a state visit to Kazakhstan

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According to New My Royals, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will undertake a state visit to Kazakhstan from October 12 to 14, 2026.

The program will include diplomatic and economic meetings in Astana and Almaty. On October 11, the King and Queen departed from Melsbroek Military Airport to travel to Kazakhstan.

During the visit, they will be accompanied by the Minister of Mobility, Climate and Ecological Transition; the Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region; Walloon Minister of Agriculture Anne-Catherine Dalcq; the Flemish Minister for Brussels and Media; as well as leading Belgian business figures and academics.

The Nation: King and Queen of the Belgians visit Astana on 14-event program

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Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will participate in 14 activities across Astana and Almaty during their October 11-14 state visit to Kazakhstan, accompanied by a 110-member delegation, The Nation reports.

The official program begins on October 12 with a welcoming ceremony and talks at Akorda, followed by a visit to the National Center for Children’s Rehabilitation and a state dinner.

On October 13, the royal couple will visit the National Museum, attend discussions on critical minerals at Nazarbayev University and participate in the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council opening.

They will also tour the Alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence, where Ghent University will donate a telescope for student research.

The visit concludes on October 14 in Almaty, with stops at the Institute of Nuclear Physics and the Almaty Museum of Arts, highlighting scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

RTL Info: Philippe and Mathilde in Kazakhstan for the first Belgian state visit to Central Asia: what is on the agenda?

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Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde arrived in Kazakhstan on Sunday for the first Belgian state visit to Central Asia, aimed at strengthening economic, academic and cultural cooperation, RTL Info reports.

The royal couple landed in Astana shortly before 8:30 p.m. local time, where they were welcomed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The 110-member delegation includes Belgian government officials, around 20 business executives and 11 academic representatives.

King Philippe previously visited Kazakhstan three times as Crown Prince, including trips to Baikonur in 2002 and 2009 for Belgian astronaut Frank De Winne’s missions to the International Space Station, and an economic mission in 2010.

The visit includes stops in Astana and Almaty, alongside the fourth Kazakh-Belgian Business Council meeting. Discussions will focus on logistics, agriculture and the Trans-Caspian transport corridor connecting Europe and Asia.

7sur7: Royal couple travel to Kazakhstan for first state visit to Central Asia

Screenshot from 7sur7.be

According to 7sur7, Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will travel to Kazakhstan on Sunday for the first-ever Belgian state visit to Central Asia, aimed at strengthening economic, academic and cultural ties.

The royal couple will visit Astana, where they are scheduled to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city.

They will be accompanied by a 110-member delegation, including government ministers, around 20 business executives and 11 academic representatives.

King Philippe previously visited Kazakhstan three times as Crown Prince. He attended the launches of Belgian astronaut Frank De Winne’s missions from Baikonur in 2002 and 2009, before leading an economic mission in 2010.

The visit will also feature the fourth Kazakh-Belgian Business Council meeting, focusing on logistics and agriculture. Discussions will include the Trans-Caspian transport corridor, an important trade route connecting Europe and Asia.

Eualive: King Philippe hails historic ties and EU partnership as Belgium and Kazakhstan deepen cooperation

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde began their first state visit to Kazakhstan on October 12, holding talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation, Eualive reports.

Tokayev described Belgium as a reliable European partner, saying the visit opened “a golden chapter in the history of our nations.”

Belgium has invested more than $15 billion in Kazakhstan since 2005, while bilateral trade increased nearly 30% last year. More than 100 Belgian companies and joint ventures operate in the country.

King Philippe praised Kazakhstan’s development and growing international role.

“Kazakhstan is now at the core of the Middle Corridor, literally in the heart of the region,” he said, highlighting the country’s role in promoting dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

The visit also focuses on transport, critical minerals, energy, agriculture and digitalization, alongside business and academic exchanges.

Parismatch: State visit to Kazakhstan: the royal couple received with full honors at the Presidential Palace in Astana

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were welcomed at a grand ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Astana on Monday morning as part of their state visit to Kazakhstan, Parismatch reports.

The royal couple was received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with national anthems performed and helicopters carrying the flags of both countries flying over the palace.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Belgian federal and regional ministers, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Dinara Zakieva and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko.

The Aibyn Regiment of Kazakhstan’s Presidential Guard provided musical accompaniment. Following the ceremony, President Tokayev held a private meeting with the royal couple.

The afternoon program includes a visit to the National Children’s Rehabilitation Center, followed by a state banquet in the evening.

Belga News Agency: Belgian king highlights close ties with Kazakhstan during state visit/economic mission

King Philippe highlighted more than three decades of cooperation between Belgium and Kazakhstan during the official opening of his state visit at the Presidential Palace in Astana, Belga News Agency reports.

The King praised Kazakhstan’s social reforms, progress in digitalization and artificial intelligence, and its role in promoting international dialogue.

He also recalled his previous visits to Kazakhstan as Crown Prince, including trips to Baikonur in 2002 and 2009 and an economic mission in 2010.

“That important mission ushered in a period of growing bilateral relations, with numerous economic and academic exchanges,” he said.

Trade between Belgium and Kazakhstan has nearly tripled over the past decade, rising from €220 million in 2016 to €765 million in 2025. Belgium is now Kazakhstan’s sixth-largest source of foreign direct investment.

The royal couple will also visit the National Children’s Rehabilitation Centre in Astana.

Bénin Web TV: Kazakhstan: the Belgian royal couple received with great pomp in Astana

According to Bénin Web TV, Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde received a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Astana on October 12, marking the first Belgian royal state visit to Central Asia.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted the royal couple as helicopters displaying the two countries’ flags flew over the palace. The ceremony was followed by a private meeting and a visit to the National Children’s Rehabilitation Center.

The royal couple is accompanied by a 110-member delegation, including 26 business leaders, 11 university rectors and senior government officials.

The October 11-14 visit covers Astana and Almaty, with discussions focusing on economic, academic, cultural and scientific cooperation.

The fourth Kazakh-Belgian Business Council meeting will focus on logistics and agriculture, while the Trans-Caspian transport corridor remains a key priority.

Trend News Agency: Several business and academic agreements are expected to be signed during the visit

The October 11-14 state visit of Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde to Kazakhstan highlights growing cooperation in critical raw materials, industrial processing and transport infrastructure, Trend News Agency reports.

Bilateral trade rose from €220 million in 2016 to €765 million in 2025, while Belgium ranks as Kazakhstan’s sixth-largest source of foreign direct investment. More than 100 Belgian companies operate in the country.

Kazakhstan’s mineral resources and Belgium’s expertise in processing and recycling offer opportunities for joint industrial projects, including the establishment of higher value-added production facilities in Kazakhstan.

Logistics is another priority, with discussions underway on cooperation between Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports, including infrastructure digitalization and specialist training.

The partnership also supports the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, strengthening trade connections between Central Asia and European markets.

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