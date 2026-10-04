Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan plans to supply more oil to Germany; Kazakhstan grain harvest nears 20 million tons despite dry weather

Spiegel: Kazakhstan plans to supply more oil to Germany

Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies to Germany, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spiegel reports.

“We intend to increase oil volumes and would like to remain a reliable partner for Germany in the future,” Tokayev said, noting that Kazakhstan is already among Germany’s major oil suppliers.

Merz said Germany was seeking to diversify its energy supply relationships, describing Kazakhstan as “an important component” of that strategy.

Kazakh oil has played an important role in supplying Germany’s PCK refinery in Schwedt. Tokayev’s visit also focused on broader economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.

DW: A Key Partner in the Region: How Germany Trades with Kazakhstan

Germany and Kazakhstan are seeking to deepen industrial and investment ties following a major economic forum in Berlin attended by Presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, DW reports.

The two sides welcomed a 2026-2028 roadmap focused on joint production, critical raw materials, local value creation and resilient supply chains. The forum was expected to produce 37 agreements worth €1.8 billion across energy, education, banking, industry and agriculture.

Germany is Kazakhstan’s largest economic partner in Central Asia, accounting for around 80% of its trade with the region. Bilateral trade reached about €7.9 billion in 2025.

“Kazakhstan already produces 21 of the 34 raw materials of strategic importance to Europe,” Tokayev wrote ahead of the visit.

He also called for greater diversification into higher-value products, highlighting metallurgy, petrochemicals, food processing and railway manufacturing, while proposing a Kazakhstan-Germany investment and industrial initiative.

Berlin Today: Seven years that changed Kazakhstan

According to Berlin Today, Kazakhstan’s economic growth has strengthened its position as Central Asia’s largest economic platform.

Its nominal economy reached about $306 billion in 2025, compared with $147 billion for Uzbekistan and $22.6 billion for the Kyrgyz Republic. GDP per capita stood at roughly $14,700.

Foreign direct investment inflows reached $20.5 billion in 2025, up 14.4% from the previous year. Kazakhstan’s larger economy, developed financial sector and established links with international investors have helped reinforce its regional role.

At the same time, the country is expanding beyond its traditional reliance on commodities. Manufacturing, small businesses and industrial projects are growing, while Kazakhstan’s location is increasingly positioning it as a trade junction connecting Central Asia with major markets across Eurasia.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan grain harvest nears 20 million tons despite dry weather

Kazakhstan had harvested nearly 20 million metric tons of grain by September 29 despite dry and hot weather in parts of the country, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Farmers harvested 13.5 million hectares, or 83% of the grain-growing area, producing 19.9 million tons at an average yield of 1.47 tons per hectare.

Grain and flour exports reached 13.9 million tons from September 2025 through July 30, 2026, up 12.6% year on year. Uzbekistan remained the largest buyer with 5.8 million tons, followed by Afghanistan with 2.4 million tons.

The Agriculture Ministry expects the final grain harvest to exceed the long-term average.

Via Satellite: Kazakhstan population gets access to Starlink connectivity through Beeline

Satellite mobile connectivity is coming to Kazakhstan through a partnership between Beeline Kazakhstan and Starlink Mobile, allowing users to access selected services beyond terrestrial network coverage, Via Satellite reports.

Kazakhstan is among the first Central Asian countries to move Starlink Direct to Cell from testing to user service. The technology is initially available on compatible Android smartphones, with support for other operating systems planned.

“Beeline is the first company in Kazakhstan to launch this technology, which will expand the capabilities of mobile connectivity beyond conventional coverage areas,” Beeline Kazakhstan CEO Jabbor Kayumov said.

The service will be free for Beeline customers during the promotional period.

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