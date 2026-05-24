Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan looks to the Golden Horde for a deeper national narrative; Astana launches Light Rail Transit system

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan looks to the Golden Horde for a deeper national narrative

According to The Times of Central Asia, a major international symposium on the Golden Horde opened in Astana this week under UNESCO patronage, bringing together more than 300 scholars from over 20 countries as Kazakhstan seeks to deepen its historical narrative through the legacy of the Great Steppe.

Opening the forum titled “The Golden Horde as a Model of Steppe Civilization: History, Archaeology, Culture and Identity,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said “no historian today questions the power of the Golden Horde,” describing it as “one of the largest political structures in history” that connected East and West.

The symposium reflects Kazakhstan’s broader effort to move beyond Soviet-era interpretations of statehood and highlight the Ulus of Jochi as part of a longer Eurasian political tradition. Tokayev stressed that “without changing public consciousness, society will not be renewed and the state will not develop.”

He also warned against politicizing history, saying it should not be distorted for “self-admiration” or claims of exclusive ownership over a shared heritage.

Rail-way News: Kazakhstan: Astana launches Light Rail Transit system

Kazakhstan has officially launched the first phase of the Astana light rail transit (LRT) system, marking the introduction of a new public transport network in the country’s capital, Rail-way News reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the inauguration ceremony in Astana on 16 May. During the event, he described the launch as an important development for both the city and the country’s transport infrastructure. The first phase of the LRT system covers 22.4 kilometers and includes 18 stations across the Kazakh capital. The network is expected to support urban mobility and reduce pressure on road traffic in the city.

According to Kazakhstan’s presidential administration, officials are also considering a second phase of expansion as part of wider plans to develop public transport infrastructure.

Tokayev said Astana should continue developing as a transport hub connecting different parts of Eurasia. He also thanked Chinese partners involved in delivering the project.

The Times of Central Asia: Air Taxi service in Kazakhstan unlikely to launch commercially before 2029

According to The Times of Central Asia,Kazakhstan’s planned air taxi service in the Almaty Region is unlikely to begin full commercial operations before 2029, regional governor Marat Sultangaziev said during Central Asia’s first public eVTOL demonstration in Alatau, a new city being developed near Almaty.

The electric aircraft, capable of carrying five passengers and one pilot, can travel up to 200 kilometers at speeds of 200 km/h. Officials say the technology could reduce traffic congestion and improve regional connectivity.

Developers have already begun construction of the first vertiport in Alatau, with additional sites planned across the region.

Agroberichten Buitenland: Kazakhstan first in CA launches artificial rain project to fight drought

Kazakhstan has launched Central Asia’s first large-scale artificial rain project in the Turkistan Region to combat drought and water shortages, with full implementation beginning May 17, Agroberichten Buitenland reports .

Developed in cooperation with the UAE National Center of Meteorology, the initiative aims to increase reservoir levels and improve water supply for more than 911,000 hectares of farmland. International estimates suggest weather modification technologies can increase rainfall by 10 to 20%.

Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev said the project would help build “a modern climate infrastructure in Kazakhstan” and train local specialists in climate technologies.

Authorities say the technology could reduce drought damage and increase crop yields, though international experts continue to call for scientific oversight and environmental monitoring.

South China Morning Post: Kazakhstan to deepen financial services cooperation with Hong Kong, consul says

Kazakhstan is seeking deeper financial cooperation with Hong Kong, viewing the city as a key hub for raising renminbi capital through bond issuances, Consul General Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov told the South China Morning Post.

“Kazakhstan and Hong Kong are currently building a partnership that goes far beyond simple trade,” Dosmanbetov said, pointing to cooperation in digital finance, artificial intelligence, and sustainable infrastructure.

“We see a perfect match between Hong Kong’s capital and Kazakhstan’s digital transformation,” he added.

Dosmanbetov also said the Kazakh community in Hong Kong has grown to around 1,000 people over the past decade, partly driven by the Belt and Road Scholarship programme launched in 2016.

Last year, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan issued a 2-billion-yuan bond in Hong Kong, the first by a Central Asian state-owned enterprise in the city.

You can read last week’s weekly digest here.