Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Erdoğan and Tokayev pledge deeper Türkiye-Kazakhstan cooperation; Britain expands Central Asia ties as Kazakhstan ratifies strategic partnership deal

Anewz: Erdoğan and Tokayev pledge deeper Türkiye-Kazakhstan cooperation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to deepen cooperation in energy, trade, transport, defence, and technology following talks in Astana, Anewz reports.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting before co-chairing the sixth session of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Erdoğan said discussions covered “energy, transport, trade, health, mining, culture, education, technology, and defence industry cooperation.”

On energy, he stressed Ankara’s goal of delivering “more oil from Kazakhstan to global markets,” while highlighting the growing importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or Middle Corridor.

Tokayev said relations were developing “in the spirit of a strategic partnership,” adding that there were “no disagreements or contradictions” between the two countries.

During the visit, Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed 13 bilateral agreements, including a declaration of eternal friendship and an expanded strategic partnership deal.

The Times of Central Asia: Britain expands Central Asia ties as Kazakhstan ratifies strategic partnership deal

Kazakhstan has officially added Britain to its growing list of strategic partners after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law ratifying a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with the United Kingdom, The Times of Central Asia reports.

The move reflects Astana’s long-standing multi-vector foreign policy, while London continues expanding its influence in Central Asia through trade, education, and critical minerals cooperation.

Since 2022, London has intensified engagement across Central Asia, focusing on critical minerals, logistics routes, and soft power initiatives.

By the end of 2025, trade between Britain and Kazakhstan reached $1.6 billion, up 84%, with more than 500 British linked companies operating in the country. The new agreement covers cooperation in energy, rare earths, IT, education, and legal affairs.

The Economic Times: Kazakhstan to attract international investors; introduce Golden Visa scheme & reform residency rules for skilled foreigners

Kazakhstan is launching a major migration reform aimed at attracting skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and global talent as part of its broader economic modernisation drive, The Economic Times reports.

Under a decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on April 25, the country will move from a quota-based migration model toward a more flexible, incentive-driven system focused on investment, innovation, and skilled migration.

The reform introduces new visa categories for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, IT specialists, medical workers, and graduates of leading universities. It also simplifies and digitalises immigration procedures.

A key element is the new “Altyn Visa” program, designed to encourage long-term relocation and investment. Benefits include exemptions from personal income, property, and land taxes, as well as easier access to residency and public services.

Kazakhstan also plans to expand English-language public services in Astana and Almaty and launch the Almaty AI Hub to strengthen its regional technology ambitions.

International Chess Federation: Kazakhstan Championship: Sauat Nurgaliyev and Zarina Nurgalieva capture titles

According to the International Chess Federation, 15-year-old IM Sauat Nurgaliyev and WIM Zarina Nurgalieva captured their first national titles at the 2026 Kazakhstan Chess Championship in Astana.

The tournament, held from May 2 to 12, featured 14-player round-robin competitions in both the open and women’s sections, with places on Kazakhstan’s national team for the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand also at stake.

Fifteen-year-old Nurgaliyev secured the open title with 9/13 after taking sole possession of first place in Round 9 and remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. IM Zhandos Agmanov finished second, half a point behind.

The women’s event ended in a four-way tie on 9/13 between Zarina Nurgalieva, IM Meruert Kamalidenova, WGM Liya Kurmangaliyeva, and defending champion WIM Elnaz Kaliakhmet.

Nurgalieva eventually clinched the title after defeating Kamalidenova 2-0 in a blitz tiebreak.

The Times of Central Asia: Kazakhstan ready to become key food hub in Eurasia

Tajikistan hosted the 35th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization Regional Conference for Europe from May 11 to 15, bringing together ministers and officials from Europe and Central Asia to discuss food security and agricultural development, The Times of Central Asia reports.

Agriculture ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan took part in the talks.

Speaking at the conference, Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said Kazakhstan harvested about 27 million tons of grain in 2025 for the second consecutive year, while exporting 15.3 million tons during the latest agricultural season.

“Against the backdrop of population growth, climate change, and instability in global markets, food security is becoming a key factor in the sustainable development of states,” Saparov said.

He added that Kazakhstan aims to strengthen its role as a regional hub for grain production, processing, and exports across Eurasia.

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