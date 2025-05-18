Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Kazakhs sign $1.1 billion pact with UAE firm to develop airport; Kazakhstan highlights top travel destinations as domestic tourism soars

Bloomberg: Kazakhs sign $1.1 billion pact with UAE firm to develop airport

Kazakhstan has signed a $1.1 billion investment agreement with UAE-based Terminals Holding to expand Astana’s airport, Bloomberg reports. The deal, reached by the Transportation Ministry, covers construction of a second runway, a third passenger terminal, and a cargo terminal, though no timeline was provided.

The agreement builds on a preliminary deal signed in 2023, according to the Kazakh prime minister’s website. The government has been seeking foreign partners to boost transit capacity and develop cargo logistics hubs, a priority outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year.

Separately, Vietnam’s Sovico Group, which acquired Qazaq Air in December, is also looking to buy or manage an airport in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported. In 2021, Turkey’s TAV Havalimanlari acquired a stake in Almaty airport, committing to double its passenger capacity.

Euronews: The Kazakh Tazy sighthound: from nomadic guardian to national icon

Kazakhstan’s Tazy — a slender, long-legged sighthound — is experiencing a revival as a symbol of national heritage, reports Euronews. Once companions of nomads, these elegant dogs are now gaining international recognition, representing Kazakh culture abroad.

Scientists trace the breed’s lineage to the era of horse domestication, with images found in Iron Age rock carvings. Known for speed, endurance, and ties to nomadic life, the Tazy remains a cultural icon.

Last year, the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) granted the breed preliminary recognition — the first step toward full international status.

“Full recognition is possible only after 10 years and only if a number of requirements and conditions are met,” said Bauyrzhan Serikkali, president of the Kazakh Union of Cynologists.

Breeders like Abzal Dossyman are working to preserve the Tazy’s legacy: “In hard times, two or three Tazy fed entire families. I work not only on breeding but also on promoting the breed's heritage.”

Proper care is key to breed standards. “If their tails are well curled, it’s a sign of pedigree,” explained breeder Murat Mansurov.

The breed’s rising profile includes prominent owners. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev owns three Tazys and, in 2023, gifted two to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Caspian News: Kazakhstan highlights top travel destinations as domestic tourism soars

According to Caspian News, Kazakhstan has unveiled an official list of top destinations blending natural beauty, cultural heritage, and improved tourism infrastructure, amid a surge in domestic travel, reports the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The selection highlights five standout spots offering diverse landscapes and experiences:

Katon-Karagay National Park

In the Altai Mountains, Katon-Karagay — Kazakhstan’s largest national park — is the country’s first site on the Green Destinations list. Visitors can explore alpine meadows, hot springs, and Lake Yazevoye, or climb Mount Belukha. The park, home to endangered species, is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve

Just outside Astana, this reserve is famed for its summer gatherings of pink flamingos. Part of the Saryarka UNESCO site, it draws birdwatchers and nature lovers seeking tranquility and wildlife photography.

Altyn-Emel National Park

Known for the Singing Dune and the colorful Aktau Mountains, Altyn-Emel offers self-guided adventures with a new visitor center providing maps and guides.

Sairam-Ugam National Park

A hidden gem in southern Kazakhstan, it features glacial lakes, dramatic valleys, and rich biodiversity, ideal for trekkers and nature enthusiasts.

Sartas Visitor Center, Mangistau Region

This new center is a gateway to the region’s deserts, petroglyphs, and sacred sites like the Beket-Ata Mosque, offering maps, tours, and rest areas.

Forbes: Will Kazakhstan’s uranium fuel an AI boom in Central Asia?

The Trump administration has declared U.S. global leadership in AI essential for economic competitiveness, security, and human progress, per a January 2025 executive order, Forbes reports. Tech giants like Google and Microsoft are driving the AI race, but the industry’s massive power demands have pushed them into the energy sector, including nuclear, to secure stable supplies.

Data centers alone are projected to surpass Japan’s total power consumption by 2030, giving countries with cheap, abundant energy and tech talent a strategic edge. This shift opens opportunities for energy-rich nations like Kazakhstan — the world’s largest uranium producer — to leverage the AI boom for economic and technological advancement.

Kazakhstan produced up to 22,500 tU in 2024, with plans to increase output in 2025. Its strategic position as a uranium hub, and the only route for Uzbekistan’s exports, gives it outsized influence in the global supply chain. World powers, including China, Russia, and Western nations, are competing to invest in its civilian nuclear industry, with Kazatomprom holding joint ventures across all sides.

At home, Kazakhstan is building its AI ecosystem. AI has become part of the national curriculum, and the AlmatyFair.ai summit in March 2025 showcased KazLLM, the country’s first large language model in Kazakh. Alem.ai aims to train 10,000 specialists and launch 100 startups. Global tech leaders, including Google, Telegram, and TikTok, are already active in the country, and Singapore’s GK Hyperscale is building Central Asia’s largest data center.

Azernews: Kazakhstan to deepen Aktau port waters to boost Middle Corridor capacity

Dredging operations are set to begin at Kazakhstan’s Aktau port in the Mangistau region to enhance navigation safety and expand terminal capabilities, according to the Ministry of Transport, Azernews reports.

The project, part of the broader effort to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), aims to increase the depth of the port's water area by 1.5 to 2 meters. Specialized dredging equipment from European company Jan De Nul will be deployed, with mobilization expected to be completed in May and operations finishing by the fourth quarter of this year.

Currently, Aktau port handles up to 15 million tons of cargo annually, including 140,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (IFU). The expansion will support the rising cargo flow through the Middle Corridor, which saw container volumes increase 3.5 times in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching 25,000 IFU.

