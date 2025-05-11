Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Military parade of armed forces held in Kazakhstan to mark 80th anniversary of WWII victory; Romania opens talks with Kazakhstan on 10-year uranium supply deal

Xinhua: Military parade of armed forces held in Kazakhstan to mark 80th anniversary of WWII victory

Kazakhstan marked the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War with a large military parade in Astana on May 7, 2025, Xinhua reports. The event featured Kazakh troops marching in formation, as well as displays of military helicopters, jets, vehicles, and weapons, showcasing the strength and readiness of the country’s armed forces.

Viet Nam News: Party chief attends military parade marking 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Kazakhstan

According to Viet Nam News, on May 7, a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War was held in Astana, attended by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan. The event was broadcast live across the capital and major cities on public LED screens.

Over 4,000 personnel from the armed forces, National Guard, Emergency Ministry, and Border Service took part, alongside 200 military vehicles and 66 aircraft. Volunteers handed out sky-blue Victory Ribbons bearing Kazakhstan’s golden emblem to honor the memory of war heroes. The parade ended with a concert featuring top Kazakh artists.

Romania-Insider.com: Romania opens talks with Kazakhstan on 10-year uranium supply deal

According to Romania-Insider.com, Romania has begun talks with Kazakhstan on a 10-year uranium supply deal to support its nuclear energy program.

The agreement would involve Romania’s Nuclearelectrica and Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom. “I had constructive discussions... A key point: opening discussions for a 10-year contract on the supply of uranium between Kazatomprom and Nuclearelectrica,” said Casian Niţulescu, Romanian Secretary of State at the Ministry of Energy, after a working group meeting in Astana.

The Romanian delegation also discussed beryllium cooperation and visited with top Kazakh officials, including Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov. A visit to the Ulba plant is planned in July. “This is an important step for strengthening Romanian-Kazakh energy cooperation,” Niţulescu added.

Aviation Week Network: Vietjet expands into Kazakhstan with Qazaq Air joint venture

According to Aviation Week Network, Vietnamese low-cost carrier Vietjet and Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air are launching a new joint venture, Vietjet Qazaqstan, which will operate at least 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to boost air connectivity between Kazakhstan, Vietnam, and the wider Asian region.

The move follows a stake transfer in Qazaq Air to a consortium including Vietjet’s backer, Sovico Group. “Expanding the regional route network will strengthen transport connections and create new points of economic growth,” said Samruk-Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov.

“This move marks a key milestone in Vietjet’s international expansion strategy and aims to deepen bilateral ties between Vietnam and Kazakhstan,” Vietjet said. The airline also aims to boost tourism, trade, and create thousands of jobs.

Vietjet Qazaqstan and Boeing signed a services agreement covering support for the fleet. The announcement came during a state visit by Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam and a Kazakhstan–Vietnam Business Roundtable.

Vietjet reported strong Q1 2025 results, with profit up 24% and revenue rising 25%. The airline carried nearly 7 million passengers and plans further route expansion across Asia.

Imidaily: Kazakhstan launches US$300,000 Golden Visa Program

Kazakhstan has introduced a new “golden visa” program to attract foreign investors, Imidaily reports. Announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 30, 2025, the program offers up to 10 years of residency to individuals who invest at least $300,000 in the charter capital of Kazakh companies or in local publicly traded securities. Applications are processed electronically, aiming to simplify access for international investors.

The Ministry stated that this initiative aims to “enhance the country’s investment appeal and support long-term business partnerships.” They also emphasized that issuing golden visas “creates a favorable and predictable environment for foreign investors by providing legal guarantees and strengthening trust in Kazakhstan’s investment climate.”

The golden visa program is set to take effect on May 10, 2025, positioning Kazakhstan alongside other countries that have implemented similar programs to attract capital and business activity.

Xinhua News: Chinese company’s expansion, upgrade project of Kazakhstan asphalt plant enters production

The upgraded Caspian Asphalt Plant was officially inaugurated on Monday in Aktau, western Kazakhstan, Xinhua News reports. Built by China CITIC Construction, the plant has increased its crude oil processing capacity from 1 million to 1.5 million tons per year, and asphalt output from 500,000 to 750,000 tons.

The project aims to help meet Kazakhstan’s rising demand for road asphalt and is part of broader China-Kazakhstan cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

KazMunayGas CEO Askhat Khassenov praised the Chinese team's “admirable” construction quality and professionalism. Project manager Liu Hongliang reaffirmed CITIC’s commitment to supporting key local projects and economic development.

Commissioned in 2013, the Caspian Asphalt Plant is Central Asia’s only high-standard road asphalt refinery and was jointly invested in by China CITIC Group and KazMunayGas.

You can read last week’s weekly digest here.