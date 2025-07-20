Foreign media on Kazakhstan: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan unite for a Green Corridor to Europe; Hungarian company to cooperate with Kazakhstan’s KGS in space research

Euronews: A new energy bridge: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan unite for a Green Corridor to Europe

In a landmark step toward interregional energy cooperation, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan have launched Green Corridor Union LLC, a joint venture to export surplus green electricity from Central Asia to Europe, Euronews reports. Officially registered in Baku, the company will oversee the development of high-voltage transmission infrastructure linking solar- and wind-rich areas to the EU grid.

The idea was first announced at COP29, where the presidents signed a declaration on strategic green energy cooperation. The corridor will run across Kazakhstan, under the Caspian Sea, through Azerbaijan and Georgia, and into Romania. Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov called it “a strategic and historic step,” noting it will be the first trans-Caspian green energy link to the EU.

Uzbekistan has tripled investment in renewables within a year. Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov said €4.23 billion in foreign direct investment is expected in 2024, with plans to export 10–15 billion kWh by 2030. Current renewable capacity stands at 4.2 GW.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, sees the project as a key pillar of its green transition. The national grid operator KEGOC is leading efforts with backing from the Asian Development Bank and other partners.

While technical and financial challenges remain, feasibility studies are underway, and all three countries have signaled strong interest in European cooperation and investment.

Investing.com: Kazatomprom signs MoU with Slovakia’s SEAS for uranium supply

According to Investing.com, Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Slovenské elektrárne a.s. (SEAS), Slovakia’s largest power producer, to strengthen cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

The agreement outlines plans for long-term supplies of natural uranium concentrate and potential deliveries of uranium dioxide to Slovak nuclear plants. It marks the first formal deal between the two companies.

SEAS operates five VVER-440 reactors, providing over 70% of Slovakia’s electricity. The company is majority-owned by Slovak Power Holding, with the state holding a 34% stake.

“By signing this memorandum we are taking an important step towards strengthening cooperation with our European partners,” said Kazatomprom CEO Meirzhan Yussupov.

SEAS CEO Branislav Strycek highlighted the importance of diversifying nuclear fuel sources.

As the world’s largest natural uranium producer, Kazatomprom views the MoU as part of its broader push to expand partnerships and presence in the European market. Both companies will also explore further cooperation in nuclear energy.

BiometricUpdate.com: Kazakhstan sees dramatic growth in digital government use

Kazakhstan delivered over 26 million digital public services in early 2025, with 12 million accessed via the eGov mobile app, now used by 11 million citizens, BiometricUpdate.com reports. Over 90% of services are available online, including digital ID cards, licenses, and business registrations.

New features like medical certificates, road hazard alerts, and police reporting are expanding functionality. The country also launched Central Asia’s most powerful supercomputer to support AI research under a national AI strategy through 2029.

Biometric verification is growing across banks and services, with a full national rollout underway. Kazakhstan now ranks 24th in the UN E-Government Index, leading the CIS and surpassing France and India.

Daily News Hungary: Hungarian government-close company to cooperate with Kazakhstan’s KGS in space research

Hungary’s 4iG Space and Defence Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary (KGS) to explore cooperation in the space industry, 4iG announced on the Budapest Stock Exchange, Daily News Hungary reports.

The agreement outlines plans to form a joint working group focused on satellite data sharing, earth observation, satellite development and launches, and ground infrastructure. Both sides aim to enhance knowledge exchange and joint capabilities.

4iG S+D specializes in satellite systems, data transmission, drones, and defense tech, while KGS oversees Kazakhstan’s national space activities.

Euractiv: Kazakhstan is investing to tackle Central Asia water crisis

As glacial melt accelerates and river flows decline, Kazakhstan is stepping up efforts to combat Central Asia’s growing water crisis, Euractiv reports. With over 44% of its river water coming from upstream neighbors, Kazakhstan faces mounting pressure to balance domestic demand and fragile transboundary relations.

To adapt, the country is investing in 42 new reservoirs, reconstructing 30 more, and overhauling 14,000 km of irrigation canals. A new Water Code introduces “water security” and “ecological flow” concepts, while a digital platform, hydro.gov.kz, centralises real-time water data. Subsidies for drip and sprinkler irrigation have increased to 80%.

“Water is not just a resource, but a foundation for development and stability,” said Deputy PM Kanat Bozumbayev.

Glacier melt accounts for up to 90% of river flow in the south, where agriculture dominates water use.

Kazakhstan’s reforms align with wider regional cooperation. Central Asian countries recently agreed on new water-sharing terms for key rivers, while the EU, UNDP, and ADB back initiatives like flood and drought forecasting and infrastructure upgrades.

Arkeonews: 2,700-year-old rare bronze knives from the early Saka period unearthed in Kazakhstan

In a major archaeological find, researchers from Margulan University have uncovered two bronze knives over 2,700 years old at the Toraygyr-7 burial site in Kazakhstan’s Bayanaul National Park, Arkeonews reports. The artifacts, dating to the early Saka period, highlight the region’s advanced metalworking and cultural connections during the early Iron Age.

Chief curator Elena Tusheva noted the knives were cast from local bronze using early metallurgical techniques, making them among the oldest such finds in the Pavlodar region.

Excavations also revealed human remains from the Tasmola culture, a nomadic civilization of Central Kazakhstan known for its celestial-aligned “mustached kurgans.” A deeper layer yielded an even older Andronovo burial, suggesting long-term cultural continuity.

The Saka, Iranian-speaking nomads famed for their warrior elite and gold-adorned burials, are believed to be ancestors of the Tasmola. These discoveries deepen understanding of early nomadic life on the Eurasian steppe.

Margulan University’s decade-long research in the region continues to uncover key insights into Kazakhstan’s Iron Age past and supports growing interest in archaeological tourism and heritage preservation.

