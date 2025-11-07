Foreign media digest: Tokayev’s visit to Washington a milestone in U.S.-Kazakh relations

A Historic Decision and Symbolic Diplomacy

CNN called Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords a “historic decision,” quoting U.S. President Donald Trump as saying the step marks “the beginning of a new stage of international partnership.”

As The Washington Post noted, the move is largely symbolic, since Kazakhstan has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992. Both outlets emphasized that the decision gives new momentum to the initiative and highlights Kazakhstan’s commitment to international dialogue and cooperation.

Strengthening Strategic and Economic Ties

Kyodo News reported that Tokayev’s visit took place within the broader context of a C5+1 summit, during which Trump hosted leaders of five Central Asian nations at the White House. The coverage underlined Washington’s growing interest in strengthening cooperation with the region, particularly in the field of critical minerals and rare earth elements, essential for high-tech manufacturing and clean-energy industries.

According to Kyodo News, the United States is seeking new ways to diversify its mineral supply chains and reduce dependence on China, which currently dominates global rare earth production and processing. Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, holds significant reserves of uranium and rare earth elements but requires investment to fully develop its resource potential.

The summit also focused on expanding trade and infrastructure cooperation. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the Central Asian leaders at the State Department, marking the 10th anniversary of the C5+1 format. He described the gathering as “an exciting new opportunity in which the national interests of our respective countries are aligned.”

Central Asia’s Broader Role

Reuters reported that the meeting between President Tokayev and President Trump at the White House took place “in a constructive atmosphere,” noting that discussions covered trade, energy, and technology.

The New York Times described Tokayev’s visit as a “significant event” for the entire Central Asian region, underscoring Kazakhstan’s growing diplomatic visibility and its role as a key U.S. partner.

Expanding Energy Cooperation

E&E News by Politico highlighted U.S. support for a project to develop one of Kazakhstan’s largest tungsten deposits, while Financial Times drew attention to the country’s leading role in global uranium production. Both publications emphasized Kazakhstan’s importance in the international energy market and the potential for closer collaboration with the United States.

Broader Outlook

At the working dinner, Trump reiterated his intention to expand the Abraham Accords, noting that more countries are considering joining the framework. The event concluded with statements reaffirming mutual interest in stability, investment, and strengthened dialogue between the United States and Central Asia.

Overall, foreign media portrayed President Tokayev’s Washington visit as a milestone that combined symbolic diplomacy with pragmatic economic dialogue, which reinforces Kazakhstan’s role as a constructive, forward-looking, and trusted partner on the global stage.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined his Central Asian colleagues to attend the C5+1 Summit in Washington, D.C. and expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for organizing the event, highlighting it as the beginning of a new era of cooperation between Central Asia and the United States.

On the margins of the 10th anniversary C5+1 summit, 30 bilateral agreements worth about 17.2 billion dollars were signed between Kazakhstan and the U.S.