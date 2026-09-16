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    FlyDubai to launch cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai

    16:38, 16 September 2026

    FlyDubai plans to launch cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai on October 2, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

    FlyDubai to launch cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai
    Photo credit: Pexels.com

    "The weekly service will be operated with Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying both import and export cargo between Kazakhstan and the UAE," the committee said.

    It was noted that the new route will create additional logistics opportunities for Kazakh businesses and help strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

    “The development of air cargo is a key priority for strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential, enhancing its appeal as a transit hub, and further developing the country’s aviation hubs,” the committee added.

    Earlier, Air Astana announced plans to resume regular flights to Dubai from Almaty and Astana in October.

    Transport Flights Cargo Dubai UAE Kazakhstan and the UAE Almaty
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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