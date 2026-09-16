FlyDubai to launch cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai

"The weekly service will be operated with Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying both import and export cargo between Kazakhstan and the UAE," the committee said.

It was noted that the new route will create additional logistics opportunities for Kazakh businesses and help strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

“The development of air cargo is a key priority for strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential, enhancing its appeal as a transit hub, and further developing the country’s aviation hubs,” the committee added.

Earlier, Air Astana announced plans to resume regular flights to Dubai from Almaty and Astana in October.