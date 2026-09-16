Air Astana to resume flights to Dubai

The airline plans to gradually increase flight frequencies throughout October.

The Almaty-Dubai route will initially operate four times a week, rising to 12 weekly flights by the end of the month. Flights between Astana and Dubai will begin with three services a week before increasing to 10 per week by the end of October.

“Air Astana is closely monitoring developments in the region and may adjust its schedule depending on the situation in the Middle East. Passengers will be informed of any further changes,” the airline said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Almaty-London flight had been diverted to Frankfurt amid Heathrow closure.