Flydubai launches direct cargo flights between Almaty and Dubai

Almaty International Airport welcomed the airline's first cargo flight from Dubai, marking the launch of the new route.

The inaugural flight was greeted with a traditional water cannon salute during a welcoming ceremony at the airport.

According to the Ministry of Transport, cargo flights on the Dubai–Almaty–Dubai route will operate once a week using Boeing 737 aircraft.

The new service establishes a direct air cargo connection between Almaty and Dubai, two major transport and logistics hubs in Central Asia and the Middle East.

The regular flights are expected to create new opportunities for import and export operations, expand logistics cooperation, and strengthen trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

The ministry noted that Almaty International Airport continues to expand its cargo connections with major logistics hubs worldwide, increasing freight transportation capacity and strengthening the city's position as a key aviation and logistics center in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee announced that the first cargo flights on the route were scheduled to begin on October 2, 2026. The committee said the new service would help strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries while providing additional logistics opportunities for Kazakh businesses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s rail freight exports had increased by 7.1% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching 69.4 million tons, up from 64.8 million tons during the same period last year.