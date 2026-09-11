EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Five killed, 40 injured in Dutch tour bus crash in Switzerland

    17:10, 11 September 2026

    Five people were killed and 40 others injured when a Dutch tour bus crashed in the eastern Swiss canton of Graubunden on Thursday evening, according to the Graubünden Cantonal Police, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Five killed, 40 injured in Dutch tour bus crash in Switzerland
    Photo credit: Graubünden Cantonal Police

    Police said in a statement that the bus was traveling from Zernez toward Susch at around 4:45 p.m. when, near Less, it left the road in a construction zone and overturned.

    There were 45 adults on board. Five people died in the accident, while three sustained serious injuries, seven suffered moderate injuries and 30 sustained minor injuries.

    The injured were transported to various hospitals by seven rescue helicopters operated by Rega, Alpine Air Ambulance and Heli Austria, as well as 13 ambulance crews.

    The identities of those who died have not yet been established.

    The Graubünden Public Prosecutor’s Office, together with the cantonal police, has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tour bus crash.

    Earlier, it was reported the death toll in the DR Congo school fire rose to 21. 

    World News Incidents Road accidents Europe Netherlands Switzerland
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All