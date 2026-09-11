Five killed, 40 injured in Dutch tour bus crash in Switzerland

Police said in a statement that the bus was traveling from Zernez toward Susch at around 4:45 p.m. when, near Less, it left the road in a construction zone and overturned.

Beim Unfall mit dem Reisecar gestern Abend in Susch starben fünf Personen, 40 Personen wurden verletzt. Dies ist die Abschlussmeldung zum Unfall: https://t.co/L4x8MlqIBW pic.twitter.com/6zRgoNdEV5 — Kantonspolizei GR (@KapoGR) September 11, 2026

There were 45 adults on board. Five people died in the accident, while three sustained serious injuries, seven suffered moderate injuries and 30 sustained minor injuries.

The injured were transported to various hospitals by seven rescue helicopters operated by Rega, Alpine Air Ambulance and Heli Austria, as well as 13 ambulance crews.

The identities of those who died have not yet been established.

The Graubünden Public Prosecutor’s Office, together with the cantonal police, has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tour bus crash.

Earlier, it was reported the death toll in the DR Congo school fire rose to 21.