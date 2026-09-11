Death toll rises to 21 in DR Congo school fire

The DRC Ministry of National Education and New Citizenship confirmed that the fire in the Funu area of Bukavu affected the Furaah and Ujamaa schools, which claimed several lives, including students, and left many injured.

Photo credit: Xinhua

"The death toll remains provisional and may be revised as information gathered from various sources is consolidated and verified. The exact circumstances and cause of the fire are also still under investigation," the ministry said in a statement.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Photo credit: Xinhua

According to local media, 15 students from the two schools were killed in a stampede as they tried to flee the flames. Some of the injured were reported to be in serious condition, while others suffering from smoke inhalation were receiving medical treatment.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Photo credit: Xinhua

The education ministry has instructed relevant services to assess the situation at the affected schools, identify the immediate needs of students, teachers and school communities, and assist those affected and ensure the continuity of learning.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Photo credit: Xinhua

Authorities earlier said at least 14 school children have been killed after fire ravaged schools in Bukavu.

Authorities say at least 14 school children have been killed after fire ravaged schools in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's eastern city of Bukavu. Some of the students reportedly died in a stampede while trying to escape the flames. https://t.co/ehxVbgDDaY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 10, 2026

According to the news portal Actualite, the fire destroyed about 500 buildings, including a hospital.