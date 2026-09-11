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    Death toll rises to 21 in DR Congo school fire

    07:10, 11 September 2026

    At least 21 students were killed and several others seriously injured in a fire  that broke out Thursday in Bukavu, capital of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)'s South Kivu Province, local media reported, Xinhua reports. 

    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The DRC Ministry of National Education and New Citizenship confirmed that the fire in the Funu area of Bukavu affected the Furaah and Ujamaa schools, which claimed several lives, including students, and left many injured.

    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    "The death toll remains provisional and may be revised as information gathered from various sources is consolidated and verified. The exact circumstances and cause of the fire are also still under investigation," the ministry said in a statement.

    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua
    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    According to local media, 15 students from the two schools were killed in a stampede as they tried to flee the flames. Some of the injured were reported to be in serious condition, while others suffering from smoke inhalation were receiving medical treatment.

    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua
    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    The education ministry has instructed relevant services to assess the situation at the affected schools, identify the immediate needs of students, teachers and school communities, and assist those affected and ensure the continuity of learning.

    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua
    At least 21 students killed in eastern DR Congo fire
    Photo credit: Xinhua

    Authorities earlier said at least 14 school children have been killed after fire ravaged schools in Bukavu.

    According to the news portal Actualite, the fire destroyed about 500 buildings, including a hospital. 

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    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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