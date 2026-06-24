AI-powered law firm claims landmark UK court victory

Garfield AI, the UK's first regulated AI law firm, helped freelance HR consultant Tamires Camal Taquidir recover £7,000 in unpaid fees following a trial at Wandsworth County Court.

The dispute arose after a hospitality business failed to pay for services provided by Taquidir. After unsuccessful attempts to resolve the matter, she used Garfield AI's platform to prepare pre-action correspondence and initiate legal proceedings.

According to the firm, its technology handled most of the case preparation, including document disclosure, witness statements and trial materials. A human barrister, Dominic Li of One Essex Court, represented the claimant during the hearing.

Li said the AI-generated documents were "more than sufficient for the purposes of this trial."

The claimant reportedly spent around £400 pursuing the case and successfully defeated both the original dispute and a counterclaim filed by the defendant.

Garfield AI, which received approval from the UK's legal regulator last year, was founded by former lawyer Philip Young and physicist Daniel Long.

"This is the first trial ever won by an AI lawyer against human opposition," Young said, describing the result as "the dawn of a new age of access to justice."

Long added: "Regulated AI-powered legal services can help real people recover real money through the courts."

The company says it has processed more than 600 claims and recovered approximately £500,000 for clients, with claim values ranging from £30 to £10,000.

The case comes amid growing adoption of artificial intelligence across the legal profession, although concerns remain over AI-generated errors and so-called "hallucinations" in court filings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Oracle plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 13%, or around 21,000 employees, during fiscal year 2026 as part of a broader restructuring aimed at supporting its rapidly expanding AI business.