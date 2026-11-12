Five countries hold talks on glacier preservation in Antalya

Jointly organized by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Nepal, the meeting brought together heads of state, government, researchers, and international financial leaders to protect vulnerable mountain ecosystems.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev highlighted Kyrgyzstan's recent international climate milestones, including:

- Initiating the 11-member "Mountain Group" with Andorra at COP28;

- Hosting the first Expert Dialogue on Mountains and Climate Change in Bonn in 2024, followed by a second dialogue in June of this year;

- Advancing a Declaration on Mountains, Climate Change, and Glaciers at COP29, backed by over 20 countries;

Mountains cover roughly 27 percent of the Earth's land surface and provide essential water, food, and energy to over half the world's population, including 1.2 billion people living downstream. Despite this vital role, mountain regions are experiencing critical rates of glacier melt and permafrost degradation, yet remain underrepresented in global climate decisions. To address these threats and accelerate Paris Agreement emissions goals, participants are focusing on five core areas:

- Climate adaptation and community resilience;

- Mitigation of climate impacts;

- Loss and damage;

- Scientific research and early warning systems;

- Integrating mountain priorities into the UN climate framework and expanding international financing;

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan unveiled innovative ice-based water storage project at COP31.