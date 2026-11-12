Kyrgyzstan reports over 10,000 ARVI and influenza cases in one week

According to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance under Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Health, a total of 10,900 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were recorded between November 2 and 8, which is 1.6 times higher than during the same period last year.

The number of infections also increased by 4.4% compared with the previous week. Children under the age of 14 accounted for 71.1% of all reported cases, or 7,752 infections.

Rhinoviruses were the most prevalent pathogens, accounting for 47.3% of respiratory infections. They were followed by parainfluenza viruses at 22.2%, adenoviruses at 13.3%, seasonal coronaviruses at 9.9%, bocaviruses at 5.8% and other viruses at 1.5%.

Amid the growing number of patients, two medical facilities in Bishkek have opened an additional 350 beds to accommodate those requiring treatment.

Of these, 300 beds have been made available at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, while another 50 have been set up at the City Children's Clinical Emergency Hospital.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Turkish investors explore pharmaceutical production in Kyrgyzstan.