Uzbekistan unveils innovative ice-based water storage project at COP31

The initiative was presented at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, as an example of practical climate adaptation and sustainable water management.

The pilot glacier was established in the Sarchashma area of Shahrisabz District, Kashkadarya Region, and began operating in January 2026. Using only natural elevation differences and water pressure, the system requires no electric pumps. During its first trial, it accumulated approximately 800 cubic metres of ice, providing meltwater for around 60 local households.

The technology works by spraying water into cold winter air, where it freezes and gradually forms a large cone-shaped ice structure. The stored ice then melts during spring and summer, supplying water when demand is highest.

The project aims to address growing water challenges linked to climate change, declining glacier reserves and shifting precipitation patterns. By storing winter water as ice, the system can improve water availability in mountainous and arid areas, support agriculture and local communities, and strengthen resilience to drought.

Uzbekistan’s first artificial glacier demonstrates a low-cost, nature-based approach to water storage that could help mitigate future water shortages and enhance climate resilience.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan presented a climate investment platform at COP31.