First tourist train departs from Xi'an to Almaty

The ceremony was attended by the Kazakh delegation led by Anuar Akhmetzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the representatives of Chinese side, local authorities, tourism and transport organizations.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Railways

"The project is aimed at developing diplomatic relations, expanding cultural dialogue and promoting tourism between our countries. We are confident that this trip will give guests from China vivid impressions and serve as a basis for new joint initiatives," said Anuar Akhmetzhanov.

The train will run through the city of Urumqi. Upon crossing Khorgos, the wheelsets will be changed and and the train will continue its trip through the Altynkol station towards Almaty.

The train consists of 9 carriages equipped for comfortable travel of the tour participants. The tourist group included 246 people, and includes business representatives, scientists, actors and athletes.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Railways

Over the course of five days, guests from China will get acquainted with the historical and cultural heritage of the southern capital of Kazakhstan, visit iconic sights, and also join cultural and business events organized by the host party.

According to Zhanibek Taizhanov, Chairman of the Railway and Water Transport Committee, the train is launched as part of the Year of Tourism of China in Kazakhstan, in addition to “Jibek Joly” and “Keruen Express” trains operating on Almaty-Turkistan-Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara route.

Earlier, the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee reported that in 2024 tourist flow from China to Kazakhstan exceeded 650 thousand people, which is almost 9 times more than in 2019.