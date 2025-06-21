First Kazakh ballerina’s pointe shoes kept at Aktobe museum

Photo credit: Aktobe regional musuem

Nursulu Tapalova was born in 1923 in Aktobe region. She is the first Kazakh ballet dancer and merited artist of Kazakhstan. Besides, she appeared in several films playing the role of dancers.

Photo credit: Altynai Sagyndykova/Kazinform

A special display at the museum features her life, legacy ballet art.

Photo credit: Aktobe regional history

Nursulu Tapalova performed dances of multiple nations, including Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Armenian, Spanish, Russian and others.

Photo credit: Aktobe regional museum

In the 1940s, she appeared on the stage of the Abai Kazakh Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre along with the most celebrated ballerinas Galina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya in The Fountain of Bakhchisarai contributing greatly to the development of the national choreography.

