First Kazakh ballerina’s pointe shoes kept at Aktobe museum
The pointe-shoes, earrings, a jewel-box, and an onstage dress of the first Kazakh ballerina Nursulu Tapalova are kept at the Aktobe regional historical and local history museum. Her daughter donated her possessions to the museum a couple of years ago, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nursulu Tapalova was born in 1923 in Aktobe region. She is the first Kazakh ballet dancer and merited artist of Kazakhstan. Besides, she appeared in several films playing the role of dancers.
A special display at the museum features her life, legacy ballet art.
Nursulu Tapalova performed dances of multiple nations, including Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek, Armenian, Spanish, Russian and others.
In the 1940s, she appeared on the stage of the Abai Kazakh Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre along with the most celebrated ballerinas Galina Ulanova and Maya Plisetskaya in The Fountain of Bakhchisarai contributing greatly to the development of the national choreography.
