Astana Opera heading to Pavlodar

The tour was organized as part of the Year of Skilled Trades with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the leading international industrial company Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the press service of Astana Opera says.

On June 28, soloists, orchestra and supernumeraries of the capital’s opera house will present Vivaldi’s Orlando Furioso and a children’s concert from the Music Draws and Tells series at the Yestai Culture Palace.

The opera masterpiece Orlando Furioso by the outstanding composer Antonio Vivaldi, which will be featured for Pavlodar’s classical art aficionados this time, is one of the striking new productions in the opera house’s repertoire.

It premiered with great success last fall as part of the popular Piccolo Theatre project. A unique music work, which is performed in Kazakhstan exclusively at Astana Opera, tells the tragic story of the valiant knight Orlando, who loses his sanity from his unrequited love for beautiful Angelica. The brave warrior becomes a prisoner of the insidious sorceress Alcina, who plays with human lives for her own whim.

The opera house’s brilliant soloists, led by the opera company director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev, will perform for the Pavlodar audience. The characters of the story will be portrayed by Sultan Bakytzhan (Orlando), Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova (Bradamante), Saltanat Muratbekova (Alcina), Assem Sembina (Angelica), Artur Gabdiyev (Medoro), Narul Toikenov (Ruggero) and Altynbek Abilda (Astolfo). The Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra will perform under the baton of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin.

Young theatre-goers will not be left without attention either: an entertaining concert from the Music Draws and Tells series has been prepared for the children of Pavlodar. Instrumental and vocal performances by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, opera soloists, accompanists – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Dolores Umbetaliyeva and Raushan Beskembirova, supplemented by an educational story by musicologist Tolganai Artykbayeva, will reveal to the children the world of opera voices and orchestra instruments.

