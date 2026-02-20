First freight train departs on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan route

The train consisting of 8 40-foot (12-meter) containers is loaded with consumer goods and construction equipment. The train leaves the Chinese city of Lanzhou, runs through the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan along the multimodal transport corridor, and reaches the Dushanbe-2 station.

Covering more than 3,500 kilometers, the journey is expected to take 18-20 days. The corridor is operating in pilot mode under agreements to deepen regional cooperation between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Tariff concessions were introduced with the support of Uzbekistan Railways.

In July 2025, UTK International Logistics was established jointly with China to develop cargo transportation between China and Central Asia and to consolidate shipments.

An assembly center was also opened in Lanzhou’s free economic zone. Company head Mirziyod Mirkhamidov reached an agreement with Gansu International Logistics to organize transit shipments through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan planned to boost rail freight volumes to 60 million tons.