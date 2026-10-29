First flight with high-speed satellite internet takes off in Kazakhstan

The high-speed Wi-Fi system has been installed on an Airbus A321LR aircraft bearing the registration number EI-KGB.

The project is being carried out in partnership with SES, an international satellite communications provider, with Air Astana's own technical specialists handling the installation at the airline's maintenance facility.

Last year, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development announced plans to expand internet access to trains and aircraft. Satellite internet is already available on trains in Kazakhstan and is now being introduced on commercial flights.

Given Kazakhstan's vast distances, reliable internet access while traveling is particularly important, allowing passengers to stay in touch with family and colleagues and access digital services throughout their journeys.

The initiative is part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, declared by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and reflects his broader vision of transforming Kazakhstan into a digital nation by bringing connectivity to areas where it was previously unavailable.

The launch of in-flight internet follows extensive cooperation between the Ministry, international satellite operators, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders. These efforts included negotiations, agreements on operating conditions, and the development of the necessary regulatory framework.

The Ministry also worked on legislative amendments and regulations governing non-geostationary satellite systems. Special provisions were introduced for aviation and maritime transport to remove regulatory barriers, while agreements with operators were reached to ensure compliance with Kazakhstan's legislation, including security requirements.

These efforts have laid the groundwork for expanding satellite connectivity across the transport sector and into remote and hard-to-reach areas of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev highlighted the work behind the launch.

"Over the past year, we have worked extensively to establish the regulatory framework needed to introduce satellite internet on aircraft. Together with international partners, satellite operators, and relevant organizations, we addressed the requirements for using non-geostationary satellite systems in aviation, paving the way for the technology's rollout. Air Astana's first aircraft equipped with satellite internet is a tangible result of these efforts. We will continue expanding access to reliable, high-quality internet so that people can stay connected while traveling, whether by train or by plane," Madiyev said.

All passengers will enjoy free internet access during a promotional period lasting until January 31, 2027.

From February 1, 2027, free Wi-Fi will be available to business-class passengers and Nomad Club Gold and Diamond members. Members of all Nomad Club tiers will also have free access to messaging services, while other passengers will be able to purchase internet packages.

Air Astana will continue rolling out high-speed Wi-Fi across its Airbus A321LR fleet in phases throughout 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Air Astana had launched a new international route connecting Astana and Salalah ahead of Republic Day.