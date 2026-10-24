Kazakhstan launches direct flights from Almaty and Astana to Oman's Salalah

Flights will operate on Airbus A320 aircraft.

The new destination was opened under presidential directives to expand the nation’s international flight network and solidify Kazakhstan’s status as a regional transit aviation hub.

“A key milestone in developing air connectivity between the two nations was the signing of an air services agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on October 6, during a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said,” the ministry said.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, Air Astana Senior Vice President Yerbolat Baisalykov, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport Deputy Chairmen Ruslan Pyshtanov and Yermek Kumyspayev, and representatives from the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Kazakhstan.

The inaugural flight departed at full capacity, carrying 140 passengers. Earlier, on October 23, the first flight from Almaty to Salalah also operated with a full passenger load.

Current air connectivity includes Oman's SalamAir service between Almaty and Muscat.

Thus, the new flights expand Air Astana’s international network with two direct destinations in Oman.

The Ministry of Transport emphasized that the new routes will foster tourism, trade, economic, and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Oman while broadening travel opportunities for citizens.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Tatarstan will launch direct flights starting Oct. 27.