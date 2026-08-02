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    First direct flight from Izmir arrives in Almaty

    07:02, 2 August 2026

    Almaty International Airport welcomed the first direct SunExpress flight operating on the new Izmir–Almaty–Izmir route, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    First direct flight from Izmir arrives in Almaty
    Photo credit: Almaty International Airport

    The inaugural flight was greeted with a ceremonial welcome, including traditional Kazakh sweets for passengers and the customary water cannon salute.

    First direct flight from Izmir arrives in Almaty
    Photo credit: Almaty International Airport

    The airline will operate the route twice a week using Boeing 737 aircraft. Flights will depart Almaty on Wednesdays and Saturdays and Izmir on Tuesdays and Fridays.

    Passengers will also have access to connecting flights across SunExpress' extensive domestic and international route network.

    First direct flight from Izmir arrives in Almaty
    Photo credit: Almaty International Airport

    According to the airport's press service, the new route is expected to expand Almaty's international flight network while boosting tourism, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and fostering closer business and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana-Shanghai flights are set to start this autumn. 

    Flights Kazakhstan Türkiye Passenger transportation Transport Almaty Airports Air communication Travel Tourism
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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